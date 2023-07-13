Gary Mackay: What is key for Hearts as they seek to develop more quality young players

It felt good to be in attendance at a game once again after the summer layoff and I was intrigued to see how the squad was shaping up under the new management team, especially some of the younger players in the squad, who have been given an extended chance to impress this pre-season with the club yet to make any new signings and a few first-team players having department.

Thinking of the team as a whole, it’s very early to make judgements on how Hearts set up. I was enthused with the way we played at the end of last season and expect us to replicate that once the season kicks off as their energy levels build up over the summer.

What stood out to me the most was the enthusiasm from the lad Luke Rathie, who netted our goal. I’ve been critical of the academy and the players coming through, but if we’ve got a young lad to celebrate a goal in a pre-season game against Dunfermline like that, then there’s one thing for sure: the mentality seems to be improving in the academy. I just loved that. I don’t know if he’s a Hearts supporter but he just loved every second of scoring the goal, which was brilliant to watch in a friendly match.

Luke Rathie celebrates after putting Hearts 1-0 ahead of Dunfermline Athletic in a pre-season friendly at East End Park last weekend. Picture: SNS

If you’re going to be critical of something then you need to have the knowledge to judge from a point of experience. I always go back to the time Sandy Clark was a coach and then manager of Hearts and the players that came through under him. People say “ah, it was a good batch”. No it wasn’t, it was good teaching. The likes of Gary Locke, Paul Ritchie, Allan Johnston, Allan McManus, those players learned from Sandy because he was a good teacher. There’s no coincidence in that. You learn from good people.

Ultimately, Steven Naismith, who has now stepped up from coaching the B team last season, knows what it takes to succeed at the highest level of football. He is someone who can help the young lads realise the demands which are needed to excel playing for a club like Hearts.

I also think they club have been very astute in bringing Liam Fox back in. He’s someone who gets Hearts and is very well respected in coaching circles, and is just a classy individual. Hopefully he can build on what has already developed under Naismith and Frankie McAvoy. Seeing the enthusiasm in the young lads on Sunday, that comes directly from McAvoy and Steven. They’re now in the first team so they know what attributes these lads have.

