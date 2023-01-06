The Jam Tarts return to competitive football for the first time this year after the Christmas break when they travel to Gussie Park on Saturday to face Dundee United in the Scottish Cup. It’s been a good start the SWPL1 campaign.

“Sitting fourth placed is very good for us as a club”, Hunter told Hearts TV. “It just shows the level we’re at. From this season to last season, we’ve proved that we deserve to be in this league competing with top teams.

“It will be a hard game, but the girls are ready to go into it and go into the next round. Obviously, last season we got into the semi-final with a top team in Celtic so we will be aiming for exactly the same thing and hopefully reach the final. Try hard and hopefully come out the other end.”

Georgia Hunter wants Hearts to take advantage of their recent success in the cup

Hearts knocked out Dundee United 2-1 in this round last year on their route to the semi-final, finally being defeated to eventual winners Celtic. The Jam Tarts are much improved this season. Hunter credits the club for the improvements on and off the field this season