Georgia Timms hat-trick gets Hearts off to SWPL flier but Hibs and Spartans both hammered

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Champions Rangers went even better by thrashing promoted Glasgow Girls 14-0 on a day of big wins for the big three from the west, but it was a great day for the Jambos.

Eva Olid has invested considerably in her squad and the changes seem to pay immediate dividends, although Hearts were made to work for their three points after trailing at half time.

Cara Henderson gave the Jags the lead in first half stoppage time when she ran onto a through ball to finish, but Timms’ second-half hat-trick turned the game.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She could have scored late in the first-half when she diverted an Ocean Rolandsen cross off the post, but didn’t have to wait long to grab her first goals.

Timms’ first goal was a composed finish in off the post five minutes into the second half after she ran onto a ball from Emma Brownlie. She added a second within a minute. The English striker, signed from Lewes, cut in off the left channel and curled a lovely shot into the corner.

Thistle then had the chance to equalise when Charlotte Parker-Smith brought down Henderson, but the goalkeeper redeemed herself with a big save down to her left before Hearts then went up the park, earning a penalty of their own as New Zealand international Katie Rood was tripped in the box. Timms sent Khym Ramsay the wrong way from the spot to seal her treble.

Hearts assistant manager Sean Burt explained what made the difference after half time.

The Hearts players gather pre-match before getting their SWPL off to a winning start at Oriam. Picture: Chris McPherson

“We told the girls to go back out there and play their game,” he said, when asked how the team turned it around.

“The first half was played the way Partick Thistle wanted to, but we knew we could impose ourselves more on the match.

“Second half, we re-emphasised we wanted to play our style of football and the girls did that brilliantly for us. I’m delighted for Georgia Timms. She’s worked ever so hard with us in pre-season and you saw today just how good she’s going to be for us this season.”

On a miserable day for Hibs, defender Siobhan Hunter was sent off as Celtic put Dean Gibson’s team to the sword.

Celtic were 6-0 up at half time and Amy Gallagher, signed by Celtic from Hibs in the summer, rubbed salt in their wounds by scoring twice late on. Clarrisa Larisey and Jacynta Galabadaarachchi both bagged hat-tricks.

Claire Shine also bagged a hat-trick for City in their demolition of Spartans.