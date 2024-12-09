The Costa Rican defender is recovering from a knee injury

Gerald Taylor has taken a major step towards returning to action with Hearts following a knee injury. The Costa Rican defender was back on the Riccarton training pitch on Friday for the first time since damaging ligaments at St Mirren in September.

In a hugely positive step for the Edinburgh club, Taylor is now running and exercising without the ball outdoors. He remains a while away from playing but working outside is a significant step forward for the 22-year-old. He joined Hearts on loan from Deportivo Saprissa in July in a deal which carries the option of a permanent transfer for a pre-agreed fee next year.

Head coach Neil Critchley is yet to work with Taylor having only been appointed at Tynecastle Park in mid-October. He reviewed footage of the right-back’s early appearances in maroon and is encouraged by his rehabilitation progress. Critchley explained to the Edinburgh News where Taylor is in his quest to return to full fitness.

“Gerald took his first tentative steps on the pitch on Friday, which is a real bonus for him,” said the manager. “He's still a good, significant period away yet, but so far, so good. He's had no setbacks and he's moving in the direction. I still wouldn't be expecting to see him in the near future. He's not kicking balls yet, he is just doing everything without the ball so far.

“I watched the games he played and he did well, in particular his first game at home against Rangers, where he was up and down the line with real energy, athleticism and attacking intent. He was someone that caught my eye. Whenever you come into a new club, you want time to settle and adapt, and he's not had that.

“He has been a miss but I also think that's given Adam Forrester a chance to step forward, which has been brilliant for him. I think Dan [Oyegoke] has improved in the last few weeks. I think he's taken big steps forward as well. He has been excellent so we've got some competition there.”

Australian midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof is also pushing to return to first-team action after a long-term hamstring injury. He has been absent since March but should be back in a maroon shirt in the next few weeks. Critchley is keen to add him to Hearts’ squad for the second half of the season.

“In the next few weeks, Calem will definitely step up his routine, the training every single day, and then that will be a conversation between the staff and him to see how he feels and where we think he's at,” he said. “We will keep monitoring his progress. I wouldn't want to say it'll be three weeks, four weeks, or whenever, it's still going to be a few weeks away. But, yeah, so far, so good, and it'll be nice to see him back involved with the squad and doing what he's good at.”