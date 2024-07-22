SNS Group

Early evidence suggests the Costa Rican defender can be an astute signing

It’s very early and no-one at Hearts wants to increase expectation levels surrounding a new signing from another continent. Gerald Taylor is a 23-year-old Costa Rican just two weeks into life in a different culture after agreeing a loan move to Gorgie from Deportivo Saprissa. Early signs are encouraging and it’s impossible not to take note, however.

One of the most obvious aspects of Hearts’ pre-season friendly against Tottenham Hotspur last week was Taylor’s performance: Strong in the tackle, decent in the air, capable defensively, quick to attack, delivers good crosses. In short, everything you want from a full-back. Displaying those attributes on his first outing in maroon against English Premier League opponents indicates a player who could grow into a real asset.

Hearts have the option to convert his loan into a permanent transfer and it’s clearly way too soon to start digging out any any paperwork. However, from his desire in training to his command of English, Riccarton coaching staff are confident they have secured an astute signing in Taylor.

“I think a few people will be quite surprised and probably not expecting that [impact] so quickly, but we have watched a lot of him. He has really good attributes,” explained head coach Steven Naismith to the Edinburgh News. “The strongest attribute you need as a defender is to be comfortable to defend. That's defend one-against-one, not be pulling guys in to cover you. Gerald just gets on with it and does it.

“His athleticism, attitude to work and get forward is brilliant. His deliveries are really good as well. I'm not surprised because he has been watched enough for us to know what we are getting. He had only been in with us for three days before the Spurs game. He took in a lot of information and understood it in that time as he showed in his performance.

“It was a brilliant start for him and he is desperate to get better. He is desperate to play and he desperately wants to win. Kenneth Vargas is back now so he will be more comfortable.”

Vargas and Taylor just spent more than a month together as part of Costa Rica’s squad at the Copa America. They remain close and are expected to spend a good deal of time together in Edinburgh. Taylor, though, is not averse to conversation in local language.

“His English is good but he is not confident in it,” added Naismith. “I would say he is more quiet and, for the first few days, I was wondering if he was taking everything in and understanding it. We have coaxed him into letting us hear his thoughts and his English is good. He understands it. That part has been surprisingly good.”