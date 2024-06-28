Gerald Taylor's Hearts transfer takes a major step forward

Youtube

A key document has been signed off for the Costa Rican’s move

Gerald Taylor’s impending transfer to Hearts has taken a major step forward after the Scottish Football Association approved the Costa Rican’s signing. Officials at Hampden Park have now signed off a Governing Body Endorsement document which is key to the whole process.

Hearts agreed terms with Taylor and his club, Deportivo Saprissa, earlier this month for an initial loan deal which carries the option of a permanent six-figure transfer next year. The defender needs a working visa to play in Scotland and, in order to apply for one on his behalf, Hearts require a GBE from the Scottish FA.

Taylor is regarded as a promising talent who could enhance the Scottish game and, following a hearing, the SFA are content for the move to go through provided the UK Home Office issue a visa. Hearts have now forwarded the GBE along with their visa application and hope to hear a verdict early next month.

Taylor, 23, is currently with the Costa Rica squad at the Copa America and will not arrive in Edinburgh for some time yet. The tournament runs until 20 July and Los Ticos are hoping to reach the latter stages. Taylor came on as a late substitute in their opening match against Brazil on Tuesday.

Should the Home Office permit his arrival in the country, Hearts can then request an international transfer certificate through FIFA and register their latest signing with the SFA. They have already recruited six players so far this summer - goalkeeper Ryan Fulton, defenders James Penrice and Daniel Oyegoke, midfielders Blair Spittal and Yan Dhanda, plus striker Musa Drammeh.

Background info on GBEs

The Scottish Football Association Governing Body Endorsement Requirements for Men’s Football document is extensive and lays out that part of the procedure in full. Sections two, three and four read: “A club can apply for a GBE for a migrant at any time during the Season. In order to apply for a GBE, a club must hold a valid Sponsor’s Licence under Tier 2 and/or Tier 5 of the PBS [Home Office Points Based System]. In order to apply for and obtain a valid Sponsor’s Licence, a club must have obtained an endorsement letter for a Sponsor’s Licence from The Scottish FA. “If a Club’s Sponsor’s Licence is revoked, any migrant who has obtained a GBE in order to play for/manage/coach the club may have his leave curtailed and may have to make a change in employment application which must be granted before the migrant can undertake any employment duties for the new club.

“If The Scottish FA grants an application for a GBE for a migrant in accordance with these criteria, the club is permitted to assign a Certificate of Sponsorship to the migrant for the period covered by the GBE. The GBE must be presented to the Home Office when the club applies for entry clearance on behalf of a migrant, which must be done within three months of a Certificate of Sponsorship being assigned.

“Any Certificate of Sponsorship and a copy of the migrant’s biometric residence permit must be submitted to The Scottish FA by the club within 3 months of being assigned. Clubs must keep a copy of the relevant page of the migrant’s passport evidencing their entitlement to work and contact details for the migrant, which must be provided to The Scottish FA upon request. The club will also have to comply with any other criteria set by the Home Office in order to secure leave to remain under Tier 2 or Tier 5 of the PBS.

“A GBE under Tier 2 of the PBS will be granted for three years or the length of the migrant’s contract (whichever is shorter) and a GBE under Tier 5 of the PBS will be granted for 12 months or the length of the migrant’s contract (whichever is shorter). A migrant will not be eligible to play for/ manage/ coach the club beyond the expiry date of the GBE unless the club has applied for and obtained an Extended GBE before the existing GBE has expired in accordance with these criteria and the PBS.”

The document shows that players can achieve an “auto pass” depending on how many international caps they hold and their country’s position in the FIFA world rankings. Taylor holds six caps to date. Those who do not qualify for an auto pass are graded on a points basis. This is judged on how many minutes they played for their previous club in both domestic and continental competition, plus said club’s final league position last season and the ranking of that league. There are also points for the salary he earned in relation to the league’s median average.

Once the GBE is granted, the Home Office then do their own checks to verify the individual’s character and background. Again, there is a points-based system used. They take into consideration the GBE from Hampden and in most cases, but not all, the player is granted the necessary documents to live and work in the United Kingdom.