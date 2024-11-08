Hearts have been assessed by the German media - with the same feeling apparent when it comes to the Jambos performance.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts ran them close but it wasn’t enough as Heidenheim came out Conference League winners on Thursday night.

After a spirited first half showing brought no goals for those in maroon, the Bundesliga side took control in the second 45 and won 2-0. It’s a first defeat in the league phase for Neil Critchley’s side, who remain on six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will face Copenhagen, Cercle Brugge and Petrocub in their final three matches as they hunt progress out of the revamped UEFA structure. How was the game viewed back in Germany.

We look at some of the responses to what Hearts put up against a side in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Bild

“It's the end of the day in Edinburgh, 1. FC Heidenheim wins 2-0 at Hearts of Midlothian. After a lacklustre first half, the southern Germans improved in the second half. Just as their momentum was about to wane, Conteh suddenly struck with a header: he converted a Honsak cross to take the lead (57'). After that, the Scots looked for an answer, but things didn't get really tough for FCH keeper Müller. Heidenheim also defended consistently in the final phase, before Schöppner also scored the deciding goal with a header (89'). Schmidt's team have thus picked up nine out of nine possible points, and they will continue their Bundesliga campaign against VfL Wolfsburg this weekend. Hearts will be visiting Glasgow Rangers on Sunday evening.”

Kicker

“With a winless streak of three games under their belt, 1. FC Heidenheim travelled to Edinburgh to once again experience success in the previously successful Conference League (two wins in two games). At first it didn't look like that at all. The initial phase clearly went to the Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Heidenheim goalkeeper, along with captain Mainka and Siersleben, was the only player that Frank Schmidt called up again from the start after the 1-0 defeat at Holstein Kiel - and subsequently demanded significantly more than his 41-year-old counterpart Gordon. Kent (20th) and Spittal (36th) had further good chances, but after the guests' first significant approach to goal through Maloney (44th), the score went into the locker room goalless.

“Conteh, who headed in long corner hit (57th). A flattering lead at the time, which FCH at least earned somewhat afterwards.”

Frankfurter Allgemeine

“The European Cup experts from 1. FC Heidenheim have taken a big step towards the knockout round of the Conference League in the cauldron of Edinburgh. Despite a weak start and some problems, the Bundesliga team led by coach Frank Schmidt won 2-0 (0-0) against the traditional Scottish club Heart of Midlothian and celebrated their third victory in the third game of the league phase - the highlight game against Chelsea FC can come.”

Sport Buzzer

“The first half clearly belonged to Hearts. They attacked Heidenheim early and deep in their half. After just three minutes, a bad loss of the ball by Lennard Maloney almost led to the hosts taking the lead, but FCH goalkeeper Kevin Müller corrected the midfielder's mistake - and was on hand again a short time later to stop Lawrence Shankland (8th minute). It was only gradually that the Bundesliga team managed to calm the game down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”FC Heidenheim's remarkable winning streak in the Conference League continues. Thanks to merciless efficiency and an improvement in performance in the second half, the Ostalb club won 2-0 (0-0) against Scottish representatives Heart of Midlothian, picked up its third win in the third game of the league phase and is making great strides towards the knockout round. The next matchday is against the big Chelsea FC in three weeks.”

Heidenheimer Zeitung

“Internationally, things are going well for 1. FC Heidenheim. They initially had problems at Heart of Midlothian, but then scored a great goal. The knockout phase of the Conference League is approaching.”