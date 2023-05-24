'Give Naismith a contract, no fear in Glasgow, third wasn't lost tonight': Hearts fans react to 2-2 draw with Rangers
Here’s how the fans reacted to it on social media...
@xKeyyz: “Canny tell whether or not to be gutted about the fact we can’t get third or be buzzing we got a point at Ibrox.”
@lucas73785827: "I don’t want Hearts to post unless it’s a photo of Naismith with a contract in front of him.”
@SimonPa86489187: "That's more like it! Great to finally leave Glasgow with a point! Certainly showing some character and fighting spirit. Very well done lads.”
@GreenockHearts: "Just make sure we don’t lose to Hibs!”
@FMJambo51: "3rd gone. 4th to play for on Saturday. Definitely positives to take out from that.”
@Paphos_16: "No real shock Hibs, St Liedown, Sellick and Abergreen all coming together.”
@TedIrvine3: "I hope Toby Sibbick's pillows warm the night.”
@lucas_gibbo: "I can’t believe Forrest got so long on that pitch and Oda got pulled off that early, still buzzing tho think the last time we got any points off rangers was about 7 year ago.”
@steve_meik_hmfc: "Need to secure 4th on Sat. Weirdly would have taken 4th at start of season (knowing we’d struggle playing Thurs-Sunday) and would have taken it by the World Cup. But shocking how comfortable we were in Jan to lose it. Wasn’t lost tonight but the many shocking results March-April.”
@stirling1296: "Finally some effort and passion in Glasgow! Didn’t win but man that was far more like it. Nae fear.”
@johncapspipes: "Honestly, I'll take that. Makes the Edinburgh Derby massive this weekend. Bring on the Hibees!”