Our player ratings for Hearts’ 2-0 loss away to SWPL champions Glasgow City on Saturday night.

GK - Charlotte Parker-Smith - 9/10

It was an outstanding display from the ‘keeper who more than kept Hearts in the game throughout. From great reaction saves to an unbelievable triple stop, it was a performance any goalkeeper would be proud of.

RB - Emma Brownlie - 7/10

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Parker-Smith was unable to stop the opener. Image Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL

Another solid performance from Brownlie with little getting past the experienced defender on the right flank. In attack, her crossing ability continued to shine as Hearts looked to find a way back into the game.

CB - Lizzie Waldie - 7/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made some crucial interceptions and blocks in the first half against the champions before coming off at half-time.

CB - Carly Girasoli - 6/10

Probably one of the most unfortunate games Girasoli has played in. The defender could do little about the own goal that opened the scoring. Girasoli then thought she had netted the equaliser shortly after, only for it to be disallowed for offside.

LB - Esther Morgan - 6/10

It was a tough game for the left back after she was tasked with keeping last season’s top scorer Lauren Davidson quiet.

CM – Ciara Grant - 7/10

Often being deployed as the link between the defence and midfield, Grant’s passing ability was on full show again. While she did not have the freedom that she would have liked against the champions, her presence in the middle continued to provide a threat on the break.

CM - Erin Rennie 6/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A solid performance from the midfield who was an engine in the middle of the pitch throughout before coming off midway into the second half.

CM - Cailin Michie - 6/10

After a solid first half, Michie came into the game more in the second half as they searched for a way back into the game in attack.

RW - Aimee Anderson - 6/10

A good spell on the winger for the youngster who definitely gave the champions something to think about on the right flank. Arguably should have done better with her chance late in the first half.

ST - Kathleen McGovern - 6/10

Was left isolated at times when Hearts were forced to defend deep however, when given the opportunity the striker held the ball up well while also linking with her wingers.

LW - Georgia Timms - 7/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timms has settled seamlessly into her new role on the wing this season. The 25-year-old was Hearts’ key attacker throughout and was highly unlucky not to get an assist after a brilliant cross to Anderson in the first half.

Sub - Georgia Hunter - 7/10

After a flurry of chances went the hosts way in the first period, Hunter came on at half-time to offer some stability in the middle of the back-line which she certainly did fairly successfully.

Sub - Danni Findlay - 6/10

Had little chance to make an impact.

Sub - Olufolasade Adamolekun