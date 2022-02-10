Hearts can make money on Armand Gnanduillet with clause in Le Mans agreement similar to Uche Ikpeazu deal

Armand Gnanduillet's transfer to French club Le Mans could earn Hearts a future fee if the striker continues scoring regularly.

By Barry Anderson
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 10:14 am
Updated Thursday, 10th February 2022, 11:03 am

Two winning goals in his first two appearances brought Gnanduillet instant popularity in north west France following his arrival last month.

He was released by the Edinburgh club on a free transfer, allowing Le Mans to secure his services on an 18-month contract without payment changing hands. However, Hearts officials inserted clauses in the deal which could bring them future rewards.

Add-ons including a sell-on agreement were put in to ensure that, should Le Mans sell the player, some proceeds will filter back to Tynecastle Park. It is understood the sell-on fee would be 20 per cent.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Hearts could make money in future from Armand Gnanduillet.

Gnanduillet joined Hearts as a free agent in January 2021 but fell out of favour and moved back to France to play in the Championnat National – the third tier of the country's football system.

He hopes to revitalise his career there and potentially earn a move to a bigger league, either in Europe or the United Kingdom.

Other clubs are already monitoring the 29-year-old after an impressive start back in his homeland. He scored in 1-0 wins against Cholet and Avranches in his first two games for Le Mans before sustaining a minor injury.

Hearts structured the Gnanduillet deal similarly to that which allowed the former Tynecastle striker Uche Ikpeazu to join Wycombe Wanderers in August 2020.

Ikpeazu’s transfer also included a sell-on clause – in his case 30 per cent – earning the Edinburgh club a tidy six-figure sum when Wycombe sold him to Middlesbrough in a deal worth a total £1million last summer.

Read More

Read More
Hearts and Everton relationship explained: how it works and why Duncan Ferguson ...

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

EdinburghFrance