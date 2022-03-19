'Good of Hibs to lend us their city': Hearts fans react to 2-0 win over Livingston at Tynecastle

Here’s how the Tynecastle support reacted to the result on social media...

@TheOldCastleRo1: “Comfortable, so comfortable. Can’t wait to watch that filth from McKay tonight in full HD.”

@HeartsViewsonly: "Controlled game throughout and delighted to see @BarrieMcKay get his first goal for the club.”

Peter Haring congratulates Barrie McKay after scoring his first goal for the club. Picture: SNS

@CraigAHamil: "Barrie McKay peach of a 1st Hearts goal. 3rd kit is beautiful. Get Peter Haring signed on a new deal. Get the doner kebab pie signed up on a permanent deal. The Hibs are falling apart (again). Dundee getting relegated. Hearts are going to Europe. Good day, all things considered.”

@DMcIver22: "Barring the opening 10 minutes of the first half where they started stronger, we controlled that completely. Delighted for McKay to get his first goal and what a way to get it. Lovely stuff all round; just hope Beni is alright. Very chuffed!"

@TheOldCastleRo1: "So comfortable. That McKay goal. Halkett is seriously developing under Neilson. Hope Beni and Halliday’s injuries aren’t too serious. Gonna be super positive and even say Woodburn looked sharp when coming on. Shout out to the sun too. Great shift today.”

@adamtkendo: "Second killed the contest; we love that. My man Barrie McKay’s goal was well and truly worth the wait. Great day in the glorious Gorgie sunshine!”

@Auldreidy: "My MOTM is Boyce, worked tirelessly, picking up scraps, tracking back. HHGH”

@Malmacedi: "Good of Hibs to lend us their city!”

@scottstevenson_: "One of the most comfortable 3 points of the season.”

Message from the editor