Several Hearts players are currently on international duty enjoying mixed fortunes in World Cup qualifiers and friendly matches. Two have scored hat-tricks in recent days and claimed a piece of history in the process, while others have sat frustrated watching on the substitutes’ bench while colleagues play for their countries.
Craig Gordon, Cammy Devlin, Landry Kabore and James Wilson are the first-team squad members on international duty but other Hearts players have also been involved. Full details of how each player fared is in our round-up:
1. CRAIG GORDON (Scotland)
The goalkeeper has not played a competitive club game since May but was recalled to the Scotland squad. He was an unused substitute in World Cup qualifying wins over Greece and Denmark. | SNS Group
2. CAMMY DEVLIN (Australia)
Devlin is eager for a chance to prove he deserves a World Cup place. He was an unused substitute in the 0-0 friendly draw against Canada in Montreal in the early hours of Saturday, and will hope for a chance against USA in Colorado in the early hours of Wednesday. | SNS Group
3. LANDRY KABORE (Burkina Faso)
Came off the bench in Burkina Faso's 1-0 World Cup qualifying win away to Sierra Leone last Wednesday. Kabore then made history on Sunday by scoring all his country's goals in a 3-1 win against Ethiopia - becoming the first Hearts player to score a senior international hat-trick. | SNS Group
4. JAMES WILSON (Scotland U21)
Another international hat-trick hero. Teenage striker Wilson claimed the match ball after three goals as Scotland Under-21s demolished Gibraltar 12-0 in a European Championship qualifier at Dens Park. | SNS Group