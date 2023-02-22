Gorgie Ultras get their own singing section for Hearts v Celtic at Tynecastle

Club officials have been working together with the Ultras to ensure a safe but noisy atmosphere is generated inside the stadium. The group are eager to be housed together in the same area and Hearts have agreed to accommodate them for the cup tie on Saturday, March 11.

Several hundred Ultras will be housed in the bottom of the Gorgie Road Stand in section X and are likely to help generate a boisterous ambience. They regularly arrange pre-match marches to Tynecastle and the Edinburgh club are welcoming of their presence.

Announcing ticketing information for the tie, Hearts said: “For this important game, the Gorgie Ultras fans’ group will be located in Lower Section X of the Gorgie Stand. The addition of the Gorgie Ultras has helped to generate an atmosphere befitting of Tynecastle Park, with players and management regularly commenting how much it aids the performance on the pitch. The club hopes that this will continue as we bid to return to Hampden.

“Current Lower Section X season ticket holders have been allocated seating in Upper Section X should they wish to purchase a match ticket during phase one of ticket sales.

“Season ticket holders in Lower Sections Y and W, located either side of where the Gorgie Ultras will be situated in Lower Section X, who intend to purchase match tickets but would prefer to sit elsewhere in the stadium for this fixture can contact the Ticket Office directly ([email protected]) and they will help you with alternative seating.”

The Ultras would like a regular section of their own for league games but this would involve moving some season-ticket holders and may be looked at in future.