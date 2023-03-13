News you can trust since 1873
The Gorgie Ultras flag outside Tynecastle prior to Hearts' Scottish Cup match with Celtic. Picture: SNS
Gorgie Ultras get their own Tynecastle section for Hearts v Celtic clash - gallery

Saturday ended up being a day to forget for most Hearts fans as they watched their side lose 3-0 to Celtic in the quarter final of the Scottish Cup.

By Craig Fowler
2 hours ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 2:59pm

However, it could end up being a historic afternoon for one particular supporters’ group as the game marked the first time the Gorgie Ultras were given their own section at Tynecastle Park.

The outfit, who were only founded last year, were seated across the lower sections of the Gorgie Stand for the game at the club’s home ground. Despite the poor performance by their team on the park they sang consistently throughout the game.

The hope is that this will lead to them getting their own permanent section next season.

Here is a selection of photos from the day...

A young fan joins in the march to Tynecastle.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Fans sing during the march to the stadium.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

The Gorgie Ultras travelling along Gorgie Road.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

The Gorgie Ultras flags draped out at Tynecastle.

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

