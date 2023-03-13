Gorgie Ultras get their own Tynecastle section for Hearts v Celtic clash - gallery
Saturday ended up being a day to forget for most Hearts fans as they watched their side lose 3-0 to Celtic in the quarter final of the Scottish Cup.
However, it could end up being a historic afternoon for one particular supporters’ group as the game marked the first time the Gorgie Ultras were given their own section at Tynecastle Park.
The outfit, who were only founded last year, were seated across the lower sections of the Gorgie Stand for the game at the club’s home ground. Despite the poor performance by their team on the park they sang consistently throughout the game.
The hope is that this will lead to them getting their own permanent section next season.
Here is a selection of photos from the day...