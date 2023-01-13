@markdickson51: “Got Zander Clark to thank.”

@pedromccarter: "3 points is 3 points but if we turn that second half performance in on Wednesday we’ll be lucky to get anything.”

@NeilHWatson: “Another 3 points banked for Gorgie! #HHGH”

Hearts debutant Garang Kuol with international team-mate and St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus after his side's 1-0 win. Picture: SNS

@supernashwan84: "Should have been 2-0 if hump had scored which is a nice convincing home win. Nervy moments but it’s 3 points.”

@BertSimmins: "If Messi had scored that goal after that move...well. @HumphrysStevie... Good job you've Hibs credit in the bank. We're clear. Beat Aberdeen & the rest will struggle to make that back up. 7 unbeaten. That's all that matters.”

@NJJarvie: "Hill got better as the game went on. The handball rule doesn’t count when it comes to the famous Heart of Midlothian.”

@GoooptaR: "How come we only play decent for half a game these days…. Great to get 3pts, but dangerous tactics and getting away with it for just now.”

@and95717641: "Well done hearts grt result, robbie you need to calm down man. James Hill looks a grt player my man of the match, we where a bit all over the place near the end.”

@BennyButtons26: "For all the Newcastle and Aussie fans, Kuol from what we seen was decent, wasn't given much to work with and could of potentially gotten a Goal and a Assist, Humphries just s*** it for both chances which isnt usual for him...”

@KeithMarkRamsa1: "We’ll play “better “ teams and get an easier win tonight was all about 3 points and more importantly giving respect to Rudi and his family thanks also to the buddies for their support in this matter.”

