News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

'Got Zander Clark to thank, handball rule doesn't count for us, Garang Kuol should have had goal and assist' - Hearts fans react to 1-0 win over St Mirren

How Hearts fans reacted after 1-0 win against St Mirren.

By Craig Fowler
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 10:44pm

@markdickson51: “Got Zander Clark to thank.”

@pedromccarter: "3 points is 3 points but if we turn that second half performance in on Wednesday we’ll be lucky to get anything.”

Hide Ad

@NeilHWatson: “Another 3 points banked for Gorgie! #HHGH”

Hearts debutant Garang Kuol with international team-mate and St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus after his side's 1-0 win. Picture: SNS
Most Popular

@supernashwan84: "Should have been 2-0 if hump had scored which is a nice convincing home win. Nervy moments but it’s 3 points.”

@BertSimmins: "If Messi had scored that goal after that move...well. @HumphrysStevie... Good job you've Hibs credit in the bank. We're clear. Beat Aberdeen & the rest will struggle to make that back up. 7 unbeaten. That's all that matters.”

Hide Ad

@NJJarvie: "Hill got better as the game went on. The handball rule doesn’t count when it comes to the famous Heart of Midlothian.”

@GoooptaR: "How come we only play decent for half a game these days…. Great to get 3pts, but dangerous tactics and getting away with it for just now.”

Hide Ad

@and95717641: "Well done hearts grt result, robbie you need to calm down man. James Hill looks a grt player my man of the match, we where a bit all over the place near the end.”

@BennyButtons26: "For all the Newcastle and Aussie fans, Kuol from what we seen was decent, wasn't given much to work with and could of potentially gotten a Goal and a Assist, Humphries just s*** it for both chances which isnt usual for him...”

Hide Ad

@KeithMarkRamsa1: "We’ll play “better “ teams and get an easier win tonight was all about 3 points and more importantly giving respect to Rudi and his family thanks also to the buddies for their support in this matter.”

Message from the editor

Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

St MirrenJames Hill