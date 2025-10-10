As Scotland take a step closer to the 2026 World Cup, here’s a trip down memory lane.

The 3-1 victory over Greece puts Steve Clarke’s men second in the table in Qualification Group C. Goals from Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson and Lyndon Dykes secured the smash and grab win. Next up for Clarke and co is Belarus at Hampden on Sunday.

In the current squad, only Craig Gordon, Aaron Hickey and John Souttar have represented Hearts in the past, as a few Hearts stars find themselves unlucky not be involved.

Saying that, there have been several Jambos over the years who’ve excelled in a Scotland jersey. With honourable mentions going to Bobby Walker, Tommy Walker, Willie Bauld and Steven Pressley, here’s a look at 10 Scotland heroes to have played in maroon:

1 . Dave McKay (1957-1965) The former Hearts and Tottenham defender won 22 caps for Scotland and scored four goals. The most notable of which came against England at Wembley in 1961. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Sandy Jardine (1970-1979) The fullback made 38 appearances for Scotland and played in two World Cups for Scotland in 1974 and 1978. He finished his career at Hearts after earning legendary status at Rangers, where a stand is named after him. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . John Robertson (1990-1995) The Hearts legend made 16 appearances for his country and scored three goals. The most memorable of which came against Switzerland in the Euro 1992 qualification campaign. | SNS Group Photo Sales