Craig Halkett reveals the twin Hearts dream which may become reality this year

European football is within touching distance at club level with Hearts, whilst prospects of a Scotland call-up for the central defender are increasing. Achieving both would literally mean Halkett’s two biggest dreams coming true.

If not, it won’t be for the lack of trying. He returned from injury three games ago and helped Hearts regain winning form, keeping two clean sheets before a timely headed equaliser in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Dundee United.

“It’s great to hear the gaffer saying he thinks I could be selected for Scotland,” said the 26-year-old. “From my point of view it’s just about getting my head down and playing as well as I can for Hearts.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Halkett after scoring Hearts' equaliser on Saturday.

“I need to try and get us in the best position we can in the league and if a Scotland cap came on the back of that I would be absolutely delighted. I don’t worry about it too much, I just worry about producing the goods on the park and what will be, will be.

“I can’t deny every player dreams of playing for your country. It would be an honour to play for Scotland and the family would be over the moon. But right now it’s about playing for Hearts and doing my best for them.

“The manager has mentioned Barrie McKay for Scotland as well this season as he has been one of our top players. The number of assists he has is great but it’s becoming a bit of a joke among the boys in the fact he hasn’t scored yet. I’m sure it will come for him.”

Craig Gordon and John Souttar are the Tynecastle players already in the national team. Halkett’s inclusion was mooted before but never materialised. “I don’t know if I have been close to a call up before or not.

“There has been talk about it in the past when I was playing well but I don’t look at any of that. I just play the best I can for Hearts and that’s the priority.”

Saturday’s draw pushed the Edinburgh club 13 points clear in third place in the Premiership. They now sit on the cusp of Europe again, allowing Halkett to contemplate a second dream scenario.

“It would be a dream come true for me to play in Europe,” he said. “It is something I have never achieved in my career and one of the reasons I wanted to join Hearts when I left Livingston.

“It was a massive club with a great fanbase, a club that makes cup semi-finals and finals regularly and contests for trophies. The club has been in Europe before and to be part of the team which made it back into Europe after just getting promoted would be massive.”

Message from the editor