Hearts defender Chris Hamilton weighing up his future while dreaming of Premiership promotion with Arbroath

North Sea gales howling across the Angus coast would chill even the bravest brass monkey to the bone. Gayfield Park is more humble and traditional than theatre and and disco lights, after all.

That said, this long-established part-time club are embroiled in one of British sport’s most encapsulating stories right now as they push for Premiership promotion.

Not since relegation in 1975 have they graced Scotland’s top flight. Returning as a part-time side would be a tale of footballing romance to be retold for generations throughout the borough.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts defender Chris Hamilton is enjoying his time on loan at Arbroath.

Hearts defender Chris Hamilton is along for the ride and relishing every second. He joined Arbroath on loan last summer anticipating a relegation fight, instead they sit joint-top of the Scottish Championship table with 11 games remaining.

The focus now is on a new declaration of Arbroath – one confirming independence from the lower divisions for the first time in 47 years. “It would be crazy,” admits Hamilton, who will officially leave Hearts this summer when his contract expires.

“I knew this season was big for me. Hearts said I was free to go once my contract ended so I wanted to play as many games as I could at the highest level possible. I thought that would give me the best opportunity to get a new team and create options for myself.

“Arbroath was obviously a good level but I never expected us to have the season we’re having. It’s the best changing room I’ve been in by far, although no-one is getting carried away.

Arbroath's Chris Hamilton challenges Hibernian's Sylvester Jasper during the Scottish Cup tie at Gayfield

“The manager highlighted the 40-point mark to keep us in the league and that was our target, even when we went top. That would’ve been a successful season for us. It’s only recently that we decided we’ve come this far, so why not give it a go and see where we get.”

And what of said manager? Dick Campbell is the living embodiment of Arbroath FC, a down-to-earth and passionate character famous for overachievements with smaller teams. If ever a club and coach were meant for one another, it’s Arbroath and Campbell.

Even he has given up trying to ignore the outside hysteria building around the town. “The players are experienced enough to know there is a long way to go. The management team are experienced as well,” says Hamilton.

“That helps me as a younger player who could maybe get slightly carried away. No-one is allowing that to happen. I know there is a lot of football to be played.

“I don’t think there is an expectation on us to do something. If we achieve anything this season it will be a real bonus because we would have been praised just for staying up. The fact we are challenging at the other end of the table is a real credit to everybody.

“Our fans have followed us home and away in numbers and that’s really helped us. If something was to happen this season, it would be an unbelievable achievement. Arbroath really is a community club and we are trying to give it one big push for them. It means so much to everybody.”

No-one who has watched Arbroath this season can dispute that they would be a credit to the Premiership. Hamilton’s personal future may well hinge on that eventuality.

Promotion would require at least a core of full-time players and the 21-year-old is waiting to discover what kind of permanent contract they might offer.

“I’ve spoken to the manager a few times. I plan to see out the season and do as well as I can for Arbroath, then see what options I’ve got in the summer. I haven’t made my mind up yet but I do love it Arbroath. If that’s what happens in the summer, then great. If not, we will need to see what else happens.

“I knew after I spoke to Hearts that I’d be moving on from there. It was a chance to challenge myself elsewhere and I’ve done that at Arbroath, albeit on loan. There was disappointment [leaving Tynecastle] but I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do with my career now.

“I needed a manager to trust me and give me games. Dick Campbell did that and it’s been massive. I think I’ve managed to repay his faith. Hopefully, come the end of the season, we can sit down and see where we are at. It will need to be a decision we take in the summer but I will definitely give the manager the time of day.

“We will see where he sees me in the future and see what he’s got to offer. He has been massive for me this season after the disappointment of realising my Hearts career was over. I’ve got a lot of time for what he has done for me this year.”

Predominantly a centre-back throughout his Hearts academy years, Hamilton has learned new roles under Campbell’s tutelage. His 5ft 8ins frame was never suited to senior-level central defence so Gayfield offered a platform to adapt. He has made 23 appearances so far this term.

“This is the highest level I’ve played at consistently,” says the player. “Every week is tough, you can’t think you’re guaranteed three points anywhere. You need to be up for every match because it’s a huge challenge but I’ve enjoyed that pressure.

“At the start of the season I was right-back to fill in for Jason Thomson, who was injured. I knew the manager wanted to get me into a defensive midfield role. I’ve played there for more than ten games now and I think I’m starting to make it my own.

“I think that will be my position moving forward. It helps that I’ve played centre-back and right-back but in future I see myself playing as a sitting midfielder.”

Message from the editor