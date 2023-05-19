Harry Stone given Hearts assurances as he pledges his future to the Tynecastle club

Harry Stone pledged his future to Hearts today after receiving assurances that there is a pathway from the Riccarton youth academy to the first-team goalmouth. The 21-year-old signed a new one-year contract until summer 2024, with the option of an extension thereafter.

Stone spent this season playing in the Lowland League for Hearts B team and produced several impressive displays. He is keen to progress and make an impact at first-team level but three experienced keepers stood in his way this term – Craig Gordon, Zander Clark and Ross Stewart.

Both Gordon and Clark are contracted to Hearts beyond the summer but Stewart’s deal is about to expire. Stone has the chance to push for third-choice status in the goalkeeping queue and potentially progress further in years to come. The Tynecastle sporting director Joe Savage urged him to follow Gordon’s route from youth team to first team.

“Harry is a player that’s been spoken about in glowing terms for a number of years now,” Savage told the club website. “He’s an upcoming goalkeeper that has the potential to follow the same path as Craig Gordon did all those years ago.

“We believe that Harry’s had a good mix of experience now between playing for the B team alongside loans at Albion Rovers and Partick Thistle. Some of those loans have been successful and others haven’t – but it’s all been beneficial to his development.

“Goalkeepers can have excellent careers, just look at Craig, and we hope that Harry can replicate that. We’re really pleased to get him signed and looking forward to watching him kick on next season.”