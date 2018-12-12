'Has Christmas come early' - Hearts fans react as Steven Naismith's open to permanent deal

Steven Naismith has revealed that there is a good chance he will sign a permanent contract with Hearts when his loan spell finishes.

The Scottish international is out of contract with parent club Norwich City at the end of the season.

He joked that he "would be raging" if he wasn't offered a permanent deal by the club and said he has "loved every minute" of his time at Hearts having first joined on loan in January.

His influence has been such that the team have an 80 per cent win ratio in the Premiership this season. Without him, it is just 14 per cent.

@marty1905: "I'd be f****n raging anaw."

@dtulloch20: "Stevie Naismith will hopefully sign. The day Berra retires (probably 40 years away) Stevie Naismith is a definite future captain and legend at @JamTarts #HHGH"

@mradamtkennedy: "Steven Naismith is exactly the type of character I want in my Hearts team and round the club. Would be delighted should be opt to stay."

gjcc: "Pants down at just the thought of it."

AlimOzturk: "Just shows the type of club we are that we can attract Naismith to sign long term with us. Along with Berra these are some coups we have pulled off recently."

Bongo 1874: "Has Christmas come early."

jack D and coke: "Promising. Speaks very highly of CL too. It’s shown with him gone just exactly how much he was bringing to the team what a result it would be if he signed on."

Morgan: "What a Christmas present that would be."

The Future's Maroon: "Potentially amazing news. Good to hear someone who knows about football praising CL so highly, unlike some people."

EastSideJambo: "Let's hope it can happen. Quality goes without saying. We appear fairly clueless without him it must be said. The stats lay that bare."

Thought Police: "He’s got my hopes up now - don’t think I’m prepared for the heartbreak."

Jenks: "I hope he doesn't get an offer from abroad as that looks like it could interest him. Fingers crossed! Excellent player to have around the club and on the pitch."

Jason Wood: "Would be amazing for Hearts and Scottish footie."

Naismith also earned praise for his charity work. He was in attendance at the Loaves and Fishes Christmas lunch for homeless people in Glasgow having funded the food.

Team-mate @JohnSouttar: "What a guy."

@macd_chris: "Class act on and off the pitch."

@Danielle790695: "I absolutely love Steven Naismith. Hurry back."

@n1all: "Was the same at Everton. Top footballer and seems to recognise the importance of being socially aware."

@Strutty74: "Not sure I can love him anymore and then this #classact"

@RFBorthwick: "Naismith is a class act, always helping charities no matter where his football takes him. Great guy."

