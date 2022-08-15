Hears fans react: Cammy Devlin's energy; Lawrence Shankland's condition; Jorge Grant as a No10; Robbie Neilson's high standards

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@David_G_83: “Devlin, who had a very good game; put his body on the line multiple times and we need him in the team. Boyce had a mare and it was bringing him off for Haring and moving Grant further up the park that made the difference.”

@hertz1995: “Though devlin was brilliant yesterday. His energy is outstanding.”

@ChrissyWilson__: “I’m just a big Devlin fan. I felt somewhat vindicated yesterday when he assisted inside after a minute too! Lucky we’ve such a decent squad atm that we’ve options. Not had those for a long time.”

Lawrence Shankland salutes the Hearts fans after opening the scoring in the first minute. Ross Parker / SNS

@DSStrachan: “Good atmosphere at Tynecastle, mainly because of the early goal. Who knew a fast start gets the fans on-side, huh? Pretty dominant home performance even though we weren’t at our best.”

@MatthewHarold83: “The wingers all swapped at different points. Boyce and Grant swapped. For a 10-15 minute period in the second half he moved to a back five with Forrest at RWB. Grant played as basically a second striker at points in the second half. It was very fluid in how they changed positions.”

@DMcIver22: “The biggest surprise for me with Shankland is his conditioning. I know that that was a stumbling block for him early in his career and I assumed he was just a penalty box striker. Whilst he is that - he's also everywhere. Constantly challenging, running, battling. So impressed.”