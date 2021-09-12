Hearts 0 - 0 Hibs RECAP: Goalkeepers on top in Edinburgh derby stalemate

Live coverage of the Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle Park. Picture: SNS

Coming into the weekend following the return of SPFL action after the international break, the pair occupied the top two spots in the top-flight.

That changed on Saturday but the winner in Gorgie knows they can take top spot after five games.

It is the first Edinburgh derby since October, the first in the league since March and the first at Tynecastle Park since December 2019.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent meetings the away side have held the upper hand with the home team not winning in the last seven league fixtures.

The game has all the makings of a classic with both teams doing so well and the stadium set to be packed out with a full stand of away supporters.