Hearts 0 - 0 Hibs RECAP: Goalkeepers on top in Edinburgh derby stalemate

The cinch Premiership’s headline game of the weekend comes from Tynecastle Park as Hearts face rivals Hibs.

By Joel Sked
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 1:59 pm
Live coverage of the Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle Park. Picture: SNS

Coming into the weekend following the return of SPFL action after the international break, the pair occupied the top two spots in the top-flight.

That changed on Saturday but the winner in Gorgie knows they can take top spot after five games.

It is the first Edinburgh derby since October, the first in the league since March and the first at Tynecastle Park since December 2019.

In recent meetings the away side have held the upper hand with the home team not winning in the last seven league fixtures.

The game has all the makings of a classic with both teams doing so well and the stadium set to be packed out with a full stand of away supporters.

We will have all the latest updates from the match, plus reaction and analysis throughout the afternoon.

Hearts v Hibs LIVE: Updates, reaction and analysis from Tynecastle Park

Last updated: Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 13:46

  • Kick-off: 12pm
  • Team news: 10.45pm
  • First derby at Tynecastle since December 2019
  • Live on Sky Sports
Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 13:46

Macey again!

Cochrane puts in a dangerous cross which hits off Hanlon but Macey is equal to it to push it over the bar.

Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 13:44

Cadden OFF, Drey Wright ON

Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 13:35

Gordon save

Nisbet makes a great run down the right to set up Magennis but his shot was pushed wide by Gordon.

Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 13:35

Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 13:33

Gogic goes close

Hibs have struggled in the second half but it opened up for Gogic who struck a left-footed effort which flew just past of the Gordon’s post.

Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 13:30

Ginnelly header

Barrie McKay, off the bench for Ben Woodburn, curled in a lovely cross for Ginnelly but his header was easily saved by Macey.

Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 13:24

Smith goes off injured

While Ryan Porteous received treatment, Hearts brought on Taylor Moore for an injured Michael Smith.

Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 13:19

GMS OFF, Ginnelly ON

Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 13:18

Huge save from Macey!

Hearts should be ahead. Woodburn played a great pass to set GMS up but the winger’s shot was brilliantly saved by Macey.

Moments later he was equal to another GMS shot.

Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 13:17

Big Hibs chance

Souttar gives away possession in the defensive third. Kyle Magennis pounced and created a shooting opportunity but his shot was easy for Gordon to deal with.

