Hearts go into the international break without a win in their opening seven competitive matches this season and on a six game losing run as Ross Graham’s goal secured a 1-0 win for Dundee United at Tynecastle.

The early stages of the game saw the hosts creating half chances from good inter-play between the attacking three and the midfield with James Penrice dragging a shot wide from 18 yards and Kenneth Vargas seeing his header saved by Jack Walton only for the offside flag to go up. However, they were plagued by the same defensive issues at set pieces from previous weeks and were fortunate as both Emmanuel Adegboyega and Jort Van Der Sande sent free headers wide of target.

Tynecastle roared in the 33rd minute when Penrice had a go from the edge of the area which took a wicked deflection off the back of Craig Sibbald to beat Walton, who was never getting to the ball, only for it to go inches wide of the far post. There was then a flashpoint in 40th minute when Vicko Sevelj, who had only just come on to replace the injured Kevin Holt, went down holding his leg after a seemingly innocuous challenge by Lawrence Shankland and the Hearts skipper and United's Will Ferry were then shown yellow cards after some light shoving.

The half time break probably came at a good time for both sides giving them a chance to regroup before things boiled over. Craig Gordon hadn't had a save to make but there were plenty of warning signs from the visitors to suggest they could get something out of this match.

United won another header from a set play as Ross Graham sent an effort over at the back post from a corner five minutes after the break before Oda belted an effort over the bar and Vargas stung the gloves of Walton as the early stages of the second half followed the same aggravating suit of the first. A VAR check for a handball then gave Tynecastle something to get excited about but the review was over in less than 30 seconds - no penalty.

The game ticked on and the longer it went the more it felt like the visitors might be able to snatch something and that proved to be the case as Ross Graham got on the end of a Ferry back heel inside the box in the 75th minute and his effort crept past Gordon into the far corner with the veteran keeper unsighted by his defence.

Home fans started spilling out to the streets in the 88th minute despite the game being far from over and it felt like the ones who remained were probably doing so just to make their feelings known on the full time whistle rather than out of any hope at salvaging any points. Six minutes of added time came and went and when Nick Walsh brought proceedings to an end the booing could probably be heard across the city.

1 . Craig Gordon - 5 Had very little to do. Made a few routine saves, couldn't have done much about the goal.

2 . Stephen Kingsley - 4 Kingsley, Kent and Halkett combine for 4s all round, the faults in defence were clear and couldn't be put down to any single one of the trio.

3 . James Penrice - 5 Probably Hearts best player before going off, got himself in good attacking positions and kept things quite down the left at the other end.