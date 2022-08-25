Hearts 0-1 FC Zurich (agg 1-3): Europa Conference League beckons as Jambos lose to Swiss champions

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts squandered several decent scoring chances in the first half before the game turned with Jorge Grant’s red card early in the second period. Leading 2-1 from the first leg in St Gallen, Zurich waited patiently for an opportunity and substitute Fabian Rohner earned them a 3-1 aggregate advantage with ten minutes left.

Hearts captain Craig Gordon was struck by a missile from the away section during the second half in an incident sure to make the report of UEFA delegate Robert Agnarsson. The evening ended unpleasantly for the hosts, who will at least be grateful for the safety net of automatic passage into the Conference League group phase.

They may well rue some first-half profligacy and wonder what might have been had they managed to force the first goal of this Europa League play-off second leg. Ultimately, Grant’s dismissal for a second caution for simulation inside the Zurich penalty area was the moment that altered the complexion of the 90 minutes.

Hearts had dominated since kick-off and were pushing for a goal when they were reduced to ten men. Zurich quickly began controlling possession with more fluidity and Rohner was clinical when the chance to strike arrived late on.

A place in the Conference League could offer a slightly easier introduction to European group-stage football for a Tynecastle squad vastly inexperienced in continental competition. Yet make no mistake, the Europa League was the tournament they desired most.

Tension was high all evening in Gorgie given the stakes for both teams. Several hundred Swiss supporters congregated in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket in the afternoon and weren’t shy in making their presence known. Some unsavoury scenes then ensued involving police on McLeod Street outside Tynecastle before kick-off.

Zurich followers may not be overly enamoured by coach Franco Foda but, chanting and drum-beating at the front of the Roseburn Stand, they didn’t withhold support for his charges.

Referee Lawrence Visser shows a red card to Hearts midfielder Jorge Grant against FC Zurich.

The absence of midfielder Blerim Dzemaili through injury robbed their team of one of their main attacking weapons. His first-leg goal secured the 2-1 advantage Zurich were so desperate to safeguard in this return leg.

Tynecastle’s new main stand was playing host to its first ever UEFA tie and one which promised drama from first minute to last. The decibel level reached eardrum-piercing levels as the teams emerged and from kick-off Hearts displayed a passing intent.

They managed to move the ball through Zurich’s midfield and defence with Grant, Barrie McKay, Liam Boyce and Alan Forrest all heavily involved in the attacking third. Forrest’s left-footed attempt was beaten away by the Swiss goalkeeper Yanick Brecher on 14 minutes.

He collected again after Kye Rowles met Jorge Grant’s 25th-minute corner. Hearts’ dominance at that juncture needed a killer end product and the reward of a goal with Zurich forced to retreat deep into their own territory for long spells. Mirlind Kryeziu’s desperate last-ditch sliding challenge denied Forrest from a tight angle.

When the away side did venture forward they were frequently stopped by the ubiquitous Cammy Devlin, who patrolled central midfield with authority and tenacity in equal measure.

His sliding interception moments from half-time was the catalyst for Hearts’ best opening of the first period. The Australian touched a clearance out right to Forrest, whose cross found Boyce, but his downward header from six yards was off-target. Coaching staff in the home technical area stood with heads in hands in disbelief.

Forrest was enjoying tormenting Zurich’s left wing-back Adrian Guerrero, with McKay equally influential on the opposite side. Italian international teenager Wilfried Gnonto was introduced for the second half along with midfielder Marc Hornschuh as Foda sought to inject his team with greater attacking impetus.

Flares lit up the away end but the burning issue was who would seize the initiative in this second leg. After Brecher held McKay’s prodded shot, that question was answered on 54 minutes as Grant received a red card.

The English midfielder nutmegged Guerrero then fell under Karol Mets’ challenge inside the penalty box. Belgian referee Lawrence Visser issued a second caution having booked the player for a late challenge in the first half. Grant kicked a digital advertising board in disgust upon leaving the field. Most of the crowd shared the sentiment.

Hearts were now firmly facing adversity with ten men striving to overturn a 2-1 deficit. Gnonto stung Gordon’s palms for the first time in the match on 66 minutes. A needless and senseless moment of controversy then arrived when the goalkeeper was struck on the back of the head by a missile from the away end whilst preparing to take a free-kick.

Despite the numerical advantage Zurich were still slightly cautious, but when the opportunity to score presented itself they were ruthless. Substitute Aiyegun Tosin struck a low shot off the outside of Gordon’s right post before fellow replacement Rohner executed the decisive blow.

He arrived to strike Gnonto’s cutback powerfully past Gordon from close range ten minutes from time. With that, the tie was finished. Friday’s Europa Conference League draw in Istanbul is at 1.30pm UK time, and everyone connected with Hearts must now refocus their energies on that tournament.

Hearts (4-2-3-1): Gordon; M Smith, Kingsley (Sibbick 78), Rowles, Cochrane; Devlin (C Smith 84), Grant; Forrest (Ginnelly 63), Boyce (Haring 63), McKay; Shankland.

FC Zurich (3-5-2): Brecher; Omeragic, Kryeziu, Mets; Boranijasevic, Conde (Hornschuh 46), Selnaes, Marchesano (Rohner 79), Guerrero (Aliti 90); V’Yunnik (Tosin 63), Avdijaj (Gnonto 46).

Referee: Lawrence Visser (Belgium).