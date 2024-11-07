Hearts’ first UEFA Conference League defeat of the season came at the hands of FC Heidenheim as second-half headers from Sirlord Conteh and Jan Schoppner earned the Germans victory. Despite a strong performance from the men in maroon, including a number of decent scoring chances, they ended the night with nothing.

Heidenheim recorded their third successive win to put one foot in the knockout stage with three matchdays remaining of the league phase. Hearts slipped to 12th in the 36-team table and are still in a strong position to progress to February’s knockout play-off round. To do so, they must remain in the top 24. They will certainly regard this tie as an opportunity missed regardless of future events.

Head coach Neil Critchley would have been encouraged by a high-octane display from his team, who dominated periods of the match against German Bundesliga opposition and were the better side in the first half. That they did not manage to score when in the ascendancy ultimately became their undoing. Conteh and Schoppner converted two of Heidenheim’s four attempts on target to leave Edinburgh with a victory they celebrated excitedly at full-time.

Those two moments were costly for Hearts, who will be unhappy losing two headers inside their own penalty area. They more than matched a top-flight German side, although it must be said that Heidenheim are not at the same level as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortumund or Bayer Leverkusen.

Both teams entered this encounter with two wins from two games in the Conference League’s new-look league phase. Consequently, the opportunity was there to seize a knockout play-off round berth with a third victory. With more than 1,000 travelling fans from Germany, there was a rackety atmosphere inside Tynecastle leading up to kick-off on a mild autumnal evening.

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon made his 300th appearance for the club against opponents sitting 12th in the Bundesliga. Heidenheim’s astonishing rise from the seventh tier of German football was well-documented on these pages this week. This season is their second in the top flight but the first in their history to include a European campaign.

The visitors were unnerved within moments as Hearts defender James Penrice harassed Heidenheim midfielder Lennard Maloney out of possession 20 yards from goal. Lawrence Shankland shot first-time from the loose ball, only for Kevin Muller to save with his legs. The German goalkeeper’s limbs stopped another Shankland effort from a tighter angle shortly after.

Hearts should have been 1-0 ahead on 19 minutes when Frankie Kent headed Blair Spittal’s corner wide at the far post. The home side were the more threatening team thanks to an aggressive mid-to-high press. Penrice’s rampaging down the left and inside towards the opposing centre-backs was a regular feature. In the technical area, Frank Schmidt cut an agitated figure watching his Heidenheim players lose concentration and concede possession under pressure.

Another Hearts chance arrived on 36 minutes following Alan Forrest’s marvellous through ball to Blair Spittal. His diagonal run and shot was blocked by Norman Theuerkauf. Forrest was enjoying a fine game with a mix of one-touch play and driving forward runs. He shot over the crossbar from one of those attacks as the interval approached.

Heidenheim came closest on 44 minutes when Gordon’s fisted clearance was returned by Maloney. The skipper’s header looped up and over the keeper towards the net before Malachi Boateng sprinted in to hook clear at the last second, preventing a certain goal.

Schmidt made an inspired substitution at half-time, introducing winger Mathias Honsak for the ineffective Mikkel Kaufmann. Honsak duly created the opening goal within 12 minutes. He scarpered clear down the left flank for a driven cross which Conteh glanced into the corner of the net. For all Hearts’ impressive play and scoring opportunities up until that point, they found themselves behind.

For a period it was mainly the away supporters making their voices heard around Tynecastle. Their team had command of this tie and looked content to play on the break by absorbing Hearts pressure. Shankland reached Penrice’s 82nd-minute cross only to poke the ball over Muller’s crossbar. The final result was put beyond doubt on 89 minutes when Schoppner rose to meet Omar Traore’s curling cross for a powerful header into the top corner.

The Hearts support applauded their team off the field after a commendable display, but the feelings of frustration bubbled beneath the surface for all concerned.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Tynecastle:

1 . GK: Craig Gordon 6/10 No chance with the goal. Wasn't too busy otherwise on his 300th Hearts appearance. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Adam Forrester 8/10 Another big European night for the youngster and he rose to the occasion. Tackled and marked when needed and played some excellent forward passes. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RCB: Frankie Kent 7/10 Read the play and covered others well. Didn't give the Heidenheim striker Maxi Breunig a chance. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . LCB: Stephen Kingsley 7/10 Came into the team at centre-back for Kye Rowles and was as assured as ever. | SNS Photo Sales