Hearts 0-3 Fiorentina: Italian style and swagger leaves home side suffering in Gorgie

Hearts were outplayed for the vast majority of the evening by a Serie A side who badly needed a result and performed with a level of intent that their hosts could not cope with.

Lewis Neilson’s red card minutes after half-time rendered Hearts’ task even more daunting, but by then Fiorentina were 2-0 ahead through first-half goals from midfielder Rolando Mandragora and forward Christian Kouamé. Striker Luka Jovic added a third deep into the second half.

Those from Tuscany took control of this affair pretty much from the first whistle. Wet weather conditions should have been in Hearts favour but they were quickly forced deep into their own territory for long spells and were unable to emerge.

Pressure on opponents wasn’t frequent enough in the central midfield area and Fiorentina made full use of the space afforded them. Their three-man midfield showed impressive synergy and the Tynecastle support were audibly frustrated that their team weren’t pressing forward with more tenacity during the first half.

Mandragora’s header after just four minutes was a foundation for his team to build on and Kouamé’s sublime second near the break put this tie beyond Hearts. Fiorentina now climb above the cinch Premiership team into second spot in Group A after success in a fixture which carried plenty significance for both teams in respect of the section’s make-up.

The unusual sight of an Italian giant sitting bottom of the table at kick-off merely increased pressure on their coach, Vincenzo Italiano, after only one win in ten matches. Hearts wanted to cement second place ahead of next week’s trip to Florence for matchday four but knew they faced an arduous task.

Italian accents pierced the evening air along Gorgie Road as La Viola supporters took to Edinburgh’s streets. They wisely wrapped up in hats and scarves after leaving temperatures exceeding 25 degrees in Tuscany. Scotland’s October climate ensured a chilly experience but nonetheless Tynecastle offered a hot atmosphere at kick-off.

Hearts defender Lewis Neilson is sent off for tugging the shirt of Fiorentina's Luka Jovic.

Hearts fans knew this wasn't exactly a vintage Fiorentina side and sought to roar their team on in the hope of achieving a very famous, not to mention useful, European result. Easier said than done, of course, against one of Serie A’s most reputable clubs.

With a front three of Kouamé, Jovic and Riccardo Saponara, Italiano set his team up to go for the jugular in Edinburgh. He also recalled goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini – on loan from Atalanta – for his first appearance since August.

Within four minutes, Mandragora had seized the initiative. He scampered into the penalty area on Jorge Grant’s blind side to calmly nod full-back Aleksa Terzic’s right-sided cross into the net unchallenged from around six yards out. Twenty years to the day since his Hearts debut, this wasn’t the start goalkeeper Craig Gordon envisaged.

His defence looked disjointed and was carved open too easily as Fiorentina pursued a second goal. Only Gordon’s terrific one-handed save on 21 minutes prevented centre-back Igor Julio doubling the advantage.

Under pressure in their defensive third as a result of sitting so deep, Hearts attempted to alleviate the strain by sending longer balls forward. Josh Ginnelly’s pace in behind Fiorentina’s high defensive line was a favourite outlet, although finding him at precisely the right time was challenging as opponents closed in.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson was seen urging his side forward several times as the dominant Sofyan Amrabat orchestrated play in a holding midfield role for the visitors.

Whenever maroon shirts did spring forward in a pack of two or three, the locals raised the decibel level in approval. The problem was getting sufficient numbers forward to cause damage.

When Kouamé acrobatically volleyed Fiorentina’s second goal three minutes from half-time, the game was effectively over. Cristiano Biraghi’s low cross spun into the air before Grant’s attempted header clear landed perfectly for the Ivorian. He executed a spectacular overhead kick into the net.

Talent like that is the clear difference between Hearts as a Conference League Pot 3 seed and the likes of Fiorentina and Istanbul Basaksehir in Pot 2 and Pot 1 respectively.

An Andy Halliday cross dropped kindly for Ginnelly just seconds before the break, however his shot at goal was repelled by Gollini. Hearts needed to be more aggressive in the second period having been guilty of granting their guests too much time to knock the ball around.

Closing space became infinitely more difficult when they were reduced to ten men. Neilson pulled Jovic’s shirt as the pair chased a through ball and the Belgian referee Erik Lambrechts issued a straight red card just two minutes into the second half. Any slender hopes of a comeback were now completely extinguished.

The Italians were now playing with a certain swagger knowing three points were all but theirs. Gordon remained busy, saving efforts from Jovic and Terzic, while Hearts substitute Stephen Humphrys tried to cause problems running at Fiorentina’s back line with the ball. He struggled for support due to his side's numerical disadvantage.

On 79 minutes, the visitors added a third goal. A controlled and incisive break from inside their own half ended with Lucas Martinez feeding Kouambé for a low cross to Jovic. His conversion from just a few yards out was a straightforward one. Very much in line with the entire night’s for the Italians.

For Hearts, they have yet to score at home in Europe this season. They now face Kilmarnock in the league on Sunday before travelling to Florence next week.

Hearts (3-4-2-1): Gordon; Neilson, Kingsley, Cochrane; M Smith (Atkinson 59), Kiomourtzoglou, Grant (Devlin 53), Halliday; Ginnelly (Forrest 75), McKay (Mackay-Steven 75); Shankland (Humphrys 53).

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Gollini; Terzic, Martinez, Igor (Milenkovic 46), Biraghi (Dodo 74); Bonaventura (Zurkowski 87), Amrabat (Bianco 74), Mandragora; Kouamé, Jovic, Saponara (Gonzalez 80).

Referee: Erik Lambrechts (Belgium).