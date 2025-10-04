The season’s first Edinburgh derby ended with a dramatic Hearts victory as Craig Halkett claimed a stoppage-time winner. The centre-back calmly touched home substitute Sabah Kerjota’s deep cross to win the game and put Hearts five points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Neither side really looked like winning a game where quality was rare, partly due to the effect of Storm Amy. Hearts, though, always looked the more likely. Derek McInnes’ late substitutions helped alter the course of the game as Kerjota’s cross from the right was side-footed home by the outstanding Halkett, sparking chaotic celebrations among the home support.

The result increases Hearts’ lead at the top of the Premiership - Celtic host Motherwell on Sunday - and maintains their unbeaten start to the league campaign. It also extends McInnes’ incredible personal run against Hibs, for he has never lost a home match against the Easter Road side in his managerial career. This was an affair where no quarter was asked or given as both Capital clubs went full throttle. The intense atmosphere hinted at great expectations, although in truth those weren’t lived up to. Hearts cared little, banking their first victory over Hibs since December 2023.

Scotland internatonal goalkeeper Craig Gordon was named on the Tynecastle substitutes bench having been sidelined by injury since 3 May. Six derby debutants were named in the home team - Alexander Schwolow, Oisin McEntee, Stuart Findlay, Harry Milne, Alexandros Kyziridis and Claudio Braga. There were four in the Hibs side experiencing this fixture for the first time - Raphael Sallinger, Grant Hanley, Josh Mulligan and Daniel Barlaser.

The visitors’ motivation was clear with Hearts two points clear atop the Scottish Premiership at kick-off. Gale-force winds weren’t conducive to flowing football, hence the ball being walloped around Tynecastle for much of the opening period. Hibs got forward to put some testing balls into the hosts’ penalty area, and from one cross Martin Boyle’s shot from an acute angle was parried by Hearts goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow at his near post.

Hearts tried to play into pockets of space using their front four - Lawrence Shankland, Braga, Milne and Kyziridis. The Greek winger was eager to run at Hibs wing-back Chris Cadden whenever the opportunity arose. Cadden fouled Kyziridis on 25 minutes and Hibs needed goalkeeper Sallinger to produce an impromptu save with his left leg to rescue them when the winger angled the resultant free-kick goalwards from the corner of the penalty area. The frenetic pace continued towards the interval with clear scoring chances at a premium.

Tempers stayed under control despite the tension. Milne and Iredale exchanged verbals in a head-to-head late in the first half, but most others kept their cool. Kyziridis’ quick feet and desire to dribble remained Hearts’ best attacking threat, while Hibs preferred direct balls forward to put defenders in maroon under pressure. One of those almost paid dividends on 62 minutes. Josh Campbell’s flick in behind the Hearts defence found Boyle at full pace. The Australian internationalist clipped a delicate finish over the advancing Schwolow but it rebounded off the crossbar before Findlay cleared off the goal line.

The game was now opening up more and Braga tested Sallinger with a low drive. After Shankland hesitated to shoot eight yards from the Hibs goal, Boyle ran through at the opposite end only to see an offside flag raised after he planted the ball in Schwolow’s net. McInnes waited late to introduce his substitutes, but when he did they proved decisive.

Kerjota, Michael Steinwender and Elton Kabangu were introduced in a triple change, and the Albanian made the biggest impact. Hearts pressed forward and, following a free-kick, Kerjota delivered a deep cross from the right to find Halkett near the six-yard line. He produced a controlled finish any striker would be proud of with his left foot and set off on a celebration run as Tynecastle erupted in bedlam.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from the derby:

1 . GK: Alexander Schwolow 6/10 Decent save to deny Boyle in the first half. Beaten by the same player in the second but rescued by his goal frame and Findlay. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Oisin McEntee 6/10 Was a target for Hearts attacks on the right because of his height. Put in a solid display defensively but had to be careful with his positioning. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RCB: Craig Halkett 8/10 Immense in the air. Won so many balls with his strength and timing. Handled Kieron Bowie well. And then popped up with a cool finish for the winner. | SNS Group Photo Sales