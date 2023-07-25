News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Hearts 1-3 Mansfield Town: Second-half fightback from visitors as home attacker taken off injured

Hearts were beaten 3-1 by Mansfield Town in a closed-door friendly on Tuesday evening.
By Craig Fowler
Published 25th Jul 2023, 20:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 20:48 BST

The match at Tynecastle saw Hearts take a first-half lead through Liam Boyce, who was later forced off injured. The Northern Irishman was withdrawn as a precaution and the club will assess the player’s fitness ahead of this Sunday’s final warm-up match with Leeds United.

Nigel Clough’s side hit three times in the second period without reply. Former Ross County winger Davis Keillor-Dunn equalised before Rhys Oates put them in front and Jordan Bowery netted from the penalty spot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hearts started brightly with Boyce and Lawrence Shankland both going close before opening the scoring, though Zander Clark had to make a couple of smart stops at the other end before being replaced by recent signing Michael McGovern at the break.

Hearts striker Liam Boyce was taken off injured during the friendly. Picture: SNSHearts striker Liam Boyce was taken off injured during the friendly. Picture: SNS
Hearts striker Liam Boyce was taken off injured during the friendly. Picture: SNS
Most Popular

The opening game of the cinch Premiership season takes place a week on Saturday when St Johnstone welcome the Jam Tarts to Perth.

Related topics:Liam BoyceMansfield TownTynecastleRhys OatesLeeds UnitedNigel Clough