Hearts 1-3 Mansfield Town: Second-half fightback from visitors as home attacker taken off injured

The match at Tynecastle saw Hearts take a first-half lead through Liam Boyce, who was later forced off injured. The Northern Irishman was withdrawn as a precaution and the club will assess the player’s fitness ahead of this Sunday’s final warm-up match with Leeds United.

Nigel Clough’s side hit three times in the second period without reply. Former Ross County winger Davis Keillor-Dunn equalised before Rhys Oates put them in front and Jordan Bowery netted from the penalty spot.

Hearts started brightly with Boyce and Lawrence Shankland both going close before opening the scoring, though Zander Clark had to make a couple of smart stops at the other end before being replaced by recent signing Michael McGovern at the break.

Hearts striker Liam Boyce was taken off injured during the friendly. Picture: SNS