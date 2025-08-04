Storm Floris engulfed the country on Monday but Storm Jambos took charge of the Scottish Premiership as Hearts ended their first fixture of the season top of the league on goal difference. The opening game brought a 2-0 home victory for new head coach Derek McInnes, who watched a powerful display from his team to set a tone for the campaign ahead.

Graeme Shinne’s early own goal - on his 34th birthday - added to Stuart Findlay’s second-half header was sufficient for Hearts to earn full points. They have now won nine competitive games in a row since the end of last season and began this one looking confident. Pace and power were important factors in the win. Aberdeen troubled their hosts for a period at the start of the second half without capitalising, and McInnes effected a tactical change moments before Findlay scored the second goal.

Brighton and Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom looked on from Tynecastle’s main stand as Hearts’ new £9.86m investor took in his first game in Gorgie. He declared at a Foundation of Hearts fan meeting on Sunday evening that the Edinburgh club can win the Premiership title in future years. Although fans chanted Bloom’s name as the game began, the immediate task was to start season 2025/26 positively with McInnes taking charge of Hearts in the league for the first time. The home performance was strong, although there is doubtless room for improvement.

New Hearts signing Tomas Bent Magnusson was cleared for a place on the bench following his arrival from Valur Reykjavik. He would make a debut as an injury-time substitute. Other new recruits Christian Borchgrevink, Claudio Braga, Stuart Findlay and Oisin McEntee made their league debuts in Hearts’ starting line-up. Albanian winger Sabah Kerjota was suspended after two yellow cards in his final league game in Italy for former club Sambenedettese. Yan Dhanda was also banned following a red card in Hearts’ final league game last season against Kilmarnock. Aberdeen deployed Adil Aouchiche, Kusini Yengi and Nicolas Milanovic as new recruits in their line-up.

A sellout crowd produced a deafening din whenever Hearts attacked in the opening stages. McInnes wanted a raucous Tynecastle and the locals responded, as did the home players. It took less than 11 minutes for them to breach Aberdeen’s rearguard through relentless pressure and direct balls forward. Oisin McEntee’s header from Claudio Braga’s cross was parried by visiting goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov and cleared by Alexander Jensen, but Cammy Devlin returned a shot which struck McEntee and spun out to Harry Milne near the byline. His low cross struck Shinnie and ricocheted into the unguarded Aberdeen net from close range.

Tynecastle erupted, and moments later Milne lashed a vicious 22-yard effort off Mitov’s crossbar. Aberdeen responded with Milanovic’s cross and Yengi’s jabbed effort at goal, which bounced off Zander Clark’s left post. It was a signal that they were not prepared to simply wilt and soon some uncompromising tackles began flying in from both sides. There were jersey pulls and bodychecks which referee Nick Walsh didn’t punish with cards amid rising tension.

Hearts were denied a second goal at the end of the first half after Lawrence Shankland sent a roaring effort into the top corner. VAR confirmed Craig Halkett and Frankie Kent were offside in the build-up, but the need for a second goal to capitalise on the hosts’ superiority was obvious. Indeed, another scare arrived early in the second half when Yengi side-footed Leighton Clarkson’s free-kick wide of target from four yards. It was Aberdeen’s clearest chance and the proverbial sitter for the giant Australian. Moments later, Clark parried Milanovic’s powerful 22-yard drive.

The petty fouling continued, Hearts players Craig Halkett and Cammy Devlin were cautioned, and Aberdeen gradually grew in confidence. Milanovic was their main threat, running at Hearts and tempting opponents into challenges. Shinnie stepped into midfield from left full-back to good effect and, with Aouchiche’s creativity, there was clear and present danger to Hearts’ slender advantage.

McInnes made a quadruple change on 70 minutes hoping to change the flow of play. He introduced striker James Wilson, wingers Alan Forrest and Alexandros Kyziridis, and defender Michael Steinwender. Hearts changed from a 3-5-2 system to 4-4-2 in the process. Within seconds, they moved 2-0 ahead. Milne’s free-kick into the visitors’ penalty area spun up off the head of Mats Knoester and Findlay arrived at the back post to nod it past the advancing Mitov.

That killed the game as a contest. Aberdeen didn’t look like scoring twice and Hearts simply needed to see out the rest of the evening. They did that. It is only one game and McInnes is too experienced to get carried away, but he will have liked plenty aspects of his team’s deserved victory.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Tynecastle:

GK: Zander Clark 6/10 Important save to stop Milanovic's shot early in the second half. Not tested too often during the night.

RCB: Frankie Kent 6/10 Booked for fouling Yengi in the first half. Otherwise steady before being substituted.

CB: Craig Halkett 7/10 Commanding in the air against Yengi. Booked for a foul on Nilsen which he disputed. Superb sliding tackle on Aouchiche to stop him shooting.