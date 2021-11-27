Hearts 2-0 St Mirren: Gordon saves and Kingsley free-kick makes the difference

Stephen Kingsley makes it 2-0 with a free kick.

Gary McKay-Steven, restored the starting line-up, fired home his fourth of the season to put Hearts in front early in the 65th minute after a non-eventful first half.

Kingsley’s strike ten minutes later secured a much-need victory after a tepid first-half performance from Robbie Neilson’s men. But the match ended on a sour note for Hearts when Beni Baningime was stretchered off near the end.

Not for the first time, the Georgie side had Gordon to thank for keeping them in it before McKay-Steven’s opener. But the goal gave Hearts the lift they needed and Kingsley’s free-kick, caping another solid performance from the left centre-back, took out the game beyond St Mirren’s reach. The visitors finished with ten men when captain Joe Shaughnessy was sent off for s second yellow card in injury time.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Gordon makes a stunning second half save to deny Jamie McGrath.

Tinkering rather than wholesale change is what Neilson said was required after last week’s defeat at Motherwell, where the head coach felt his team were “bullied” into submission.

He had vowed to stick with the 3-4-3 formation that has generally served Hearts well over the course of the season, so it was no surprise to see the same shape being deployed.

What did change was the personnel. Liam Boyce, McKay-Steven, Andy Halliday and Craig Halkett returned to the team as Neilson made four changes following last week’s disappointing defeat away to Motherwell.

Ben Woodburn, Josh Ginnelly and Alex Cochrane dropped to the bench, with Taylor Moore suspended after being sent off at Fir Park.

St Mirren’s away form has been impressive, just one defeat in seven Premiership games on the road coming into this one.

They clearly have a system and shape that works, and with five and sometimes six strung across the midfield they settled quickly, keeping possession better than Hearts in the first 20 minutes.

The first chances fell to Jim Goodwin’s side, Gordon pulling out two decent stops midway through the half to deny Eamon Brophy.

That sparked a brief response from the home team, but other than a Boyce shot that was deflected wide for a corner, the home team barely create a chance in the opening period.

Boyce did have one other opportunity in first-half injury time but took too long to get his shot away and Jak Alnwick’s save was routine.

Gordon had pulled off another sharp stop just before that to prevent Hearts from going into the interval a goal behind.

But there was more urgency about Hearts after the interval. Within a minute, McKay flashed in a cross for Mackay-Steven at the back post, his volley forcing Alnwick to come off his line and block from close range.

It was a missed opportunity, but it was an opportunity nonetheless and roused the Hearts support in anticipation of a better 45 minutes ahead.

It didn’t last, though, as Saints raced up to the other end and threatened three times in quick succession to take the lead.

Gordon again came to the rescue to palm away a fierce Jamie McGrath strike. Boyce then shinned one off the line to deny Marcus Fraser and Gordon came to the rescue again, finger-tipping a long-range effort from Kyle McAllister over the bar.

Having weathered the storm, Hearts hit back instantly. Moments after Smith was denied by Alnwick, McKay cut in from the left and his pass cut open the Saints defence by finding McKay-Steven inside the box. He rifled home low into the bottom corner. It was his last involvement, however, Neilson replacing him with Josh Ginnelly.

Hearts were on top and Kingsley’s stunning 30-yard free-kick into the top corner in 75th minute took the game beyond St Mirren.

It was a piece of quality that Hearts had been lacking up to that point. But the three points was all that mattered.

What’s next

It doesn’t get any easier, with a trip to in-form Celtic next up in the Premiership on Thursday night (7.45pm). Hearts did beat them in the opening game of the season, but Ange Postecoglou’s team have improved markedly since then.

How they lined up

Hearts: Gordon; Souttar, Halkett, Kingsley; Smith, Baningime (Haring 85), Devlin, Halliday; McKay, McKay-Steven (Ginnelly 65), Boyce (Gnanduillet 80). Subs: Stewart, McEneff, Woodburn, Cochrane.

St Mirren: Alnwick; Shaughnessy, Dunne, Fraser; Tait, Power, McGrath, Flynn (Kiltie 80), Tanser (McAllister 34); Ronan (Dennis 72), Brophy. Subs: Lyness, Main, Erhahon, Millar.

Referee: Alan Muir

Attendance: 17,311

Message from the editor