Hearts will face off against Edinburgh derby rivals Hibs on October 7. Picture: SNSHearts will face off against Edinburgh derby rivals Hibs on October 7. Picture: SNS
Hearts will face off against Edinburgh derby rivals Hibs on October 7. Picture: SNS

Hearts 2023/24 season fixtures: First game, first home game, Edinburgh derby dates, festive fixtures

Hearts announced their fixture list for the 2023/24 cinch Premiership season earlier on Friday.
By Craig Fowler
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:19 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 10:19 BST

The Tynecastle club are looking to bounce back after the disappointment of missing out on third place last season. The Jam Tarts had a healthy eight-point lead in third as late as February but frittered it away with poor form towards the end of the campaign, including a six-match losing run which saw Robbie Neilson lose his job.

A good start will be imperative in reclaiming the best-of-the-rest spot. We look at those fixtures and the other key dates for the calendar for the upcoming campaign, including when all the Edinburgh derby matches are scheduled to be played...

Hearts kick off their campaign by travelling to St Johnstone on a match currently scheduled for August 5.

1. The first game

Hearts kick off their campaign by travelling to St Johnstone on a match currently scheduled for August 5. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Tynecastle's curtain raiser sees Kilmarnock come to town. The match is currently set for August 12 but this will very likely change to the following day with Hearts in Europe the Thursday prior.

2. First home game

Tynecastle's curtain raiser sees Kilmarnock come to town. The match is currently set for August 12 but this will very likely change to the following day with Hearts in Europe the Thursday prior. Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group

Aberdeen managed to pip Hearts to third place last season. With the Gorgie side desperate to reclaim the best-of-the-rest spot, getting the upper-hand in these games will be key. The first meeting sees the Dons come to Tynecastle on September 16.

3. First clash with Aberdeen

Aberdeen managed to pip Hearts to third place last season. With the Gorgie side desperate to reclaim the best-of-the-rest spot, getting the upper-hand in these games will be key. The first meeting sees the Dons come to Tynecastle on September 16. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Hibs travel to Tynecastle on October 7. The two sides had an even league head-to-head in 2022/23, winning one each and drawing the other two.

4. First Edinburgh derby

Hibs travel to Tynecastle on October 7. The two sides had an even league head-to-head in 2022/23, winning one each and drawing the other two. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

