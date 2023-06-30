Hearts 2023/24 season fixtures: First game, first home game, Edinburgh derby dates, festive fixtures
Hearts announced their fixture list for the 2023/24 cinch Premiership season earlier on Friday.
By Craig Fowler
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:19 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 10:19 BST
The Tynecastle club are looking to bounce back after the disappointment of missing out on third place last season. The Jam Tarts had a healthy eight-point lead in third as late as February but frittered it away with poor form towards the end of the campaign, including a six-match losing run which saw Robbie Neilson lose his job.
A good start will be imperative in reclaiming the best-of-the-rest spot. We look at those fixtures and the other key dates for the calendar for the upcoming campaign, including when all the Edinburgh derby matches are scheduled to be played...
Page 1 of 4