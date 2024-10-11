Hearts 2024/25 player ratings so far as senior defender tops the rankings

Hearts have not gotten their 2024/25 season off to the start they may have hoped for as they currently sit rock bottom of the Scottish Premiership table on two points. With just two draws in the bag, the Jambos are still searching for their first win of the campaign and they have the joint-lowest goal return in the league so far.

Domestic football has been put on pause while the international break plays out, giving most of those at Hearts time to prepare for their next clash against St Mirren. The Jambos will return to action at Tynecastle, with eyes firmly on nothing less than three points.

Despite their tricky start, Hearts have put in some solid individual performances and each player has earned a rating based on his progress so far this season. Using WhoScored? data, we’ve ranked all players in order of their ratings so far — take a look below and see who has earned the highest score.