A positive half of football for Hearts. Robbie Neilson’s men took about ten minutes to get going with Cove settling into the game quicker and finding space behind the home side’s midfield.

But Hearts wrestled control with Andy Halliday key at winning possession and driving forward. He opened the scoring with a cracking daisy cutter from 25 yards which saw a great Souttar cross-field pass in the build-up.

Hearts got good joy down the right with Ginnelly. He would pull wide, on to the touchline and Smith moved in field to give the team another passing option. The Northern Irishman has, again, been excellent. Penetrative passing, bursts forward and link play. Could have scored one, could have set one up, did help create one.

Pollock has come on to a game after a slow start, buzzing around with plenty of energy, while Liam Boyce has shown his craft, begin in a right place at the right time to double the lead right on half time.