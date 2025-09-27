A convincing 3-0 win over Falkirk at Tynecastle Park ensured Hearts move two points clear at the top of the William Hill Scottish Premiership. A quite exquisite opening goal from Alexandros Kyziridis was followed up by Lawrence Shankland, giving the hosts a 2-0 half-time advantage. Craig Halkett’s early header in the second half effectively killed the game dead.

With Celtic and Hibs drawing 0-0 in Glasgow, Hearts go to points ahead of the Parkhead side in the league table. Shankland’s goal sees him break the Scottish Professional Football League scoring record on an afternoon when Hearts supporters saw their team in fine fettle. Hibs are the visitors for the Edinburgh derby next weekend and Derek McInnes’ team will prepare for that fixture confidently after five wins and a draw in their opening six Premiership match.

Former Hearts manager John McGlynn has worked wonders at Falkirk with back-to-back promotions to return to the top flight for the first time in 15 years. However, his team had no answer to the home side and their goal threat from many different sources. Visiting goalkeeper Scott Bain made various saves throughout the afternoon to prevent an even bigger margin in the scoreline.

With on-loan Hearts defender Lewis Neilson ineligible for this game against his parent club, Falkirk granted another loan signing, Swansea’s Filip Lissa, a debut in central defence. Hearts kept the same team following their 2-0 win at Ibrox two weeks ago. The visitors looked confident at one of Scottish football’s traditionally tougher venues and forced the Hearts goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow to make some early albeit routine saves. The home response was a 30-yard attempt from centre-back Stuart Findlay, which the Falkirk goalkeeper Scott Bain pushed for a corner down at his right post.

On 22 minutes, Kyziridis brought Tynecastle to life in spectacular fashion. A patient Hearts passing move saw the ball worked from right to left flank as the Greek winger collected possession. He jinked inside past the Falkirk right-back Keelan Adams and also evaded midfielder Brad Spencer. Now 25 yards from goal, he dispatched an unstoppable right-footed effort high into the top corner of goalkeeper Scott Bain’s net. It was a stunning way to break the deadlock.

Hearts continued probing, although Falkirk deserved credit for their composure with the ball. They always looked to play out from defence with passes rather than long hopeful punts. Kyziridis went down following a late barge by Lissa on 36 minutes. A minute later, Tynecastle broke out into applause in honour of lifelong Falkirk fan Andrew Arbuckle, who sadly lost his life recently at the age of 37.

Hearts would have moved 2-0 ahead on 39 minutes but Bain produced a stupefying save to stop Kyziridis’ close-range effort after Harry Milne’s cross to the back post. That was merely delaying the inevitable. When Shankland dispossessed Henry Cartwright 30 yards out, he stepped forward to bullet the ball low past the helpless Bain to double his team’s cushion. In the process, Shankland broke another scoring record. It was his 163rd goal of the SPFL era, making him the league’s outright top scorer ahead of Rory McAllister.

The third goal minutes after half-time put Hearts on easy street. Halkett met Kyziridis’ corner to head the ball into the far corner of the net. That ended any chance Falkirk had over overhauling the deficit and, although McGlynn made some changes, Hearts were never likely to relinquish control. Goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow did make one impressive save in the closing stages to stop Dylan Tait’s dangerous effort from 20 yards, but that apart the German had a quiet home debut.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Tynecastle:

1 . GK: Alexander Schwolow 6/10 The German wasn't greatly tested on his home debut but made one good save from Tait late in the game. Busier afternoons will no doubt come in time.

2 . RB: Oisin McEntee 6/10 Steady at right-back despite it not being his favoured position. Tried to attack and covered centre-backs when needed.

3 . RCB: Craig Halkett 8/10 Fine header to score Hearts' third. That apart, nothing got past him all afternoon. Excellent display.