The Scottish Premiership table shows Heart of Midlothian eight points clear at the top following a rousing 3-1 victory over Celtic. The Gorgie noise reached deafening levels at times as Tynecastle Park reverberated during a barnstorming home win. The three points puts Hearts eight ahead of second-placed Celtic, who floundered in Edinburgh due to a display lacking energy and quality.

Tony Bloom watched this affair from the VIP area and will only be encouraged that his £9.86m investment in Hearts is money well spent. An early Dane Murray own goal was quickly cancelled out by Callum McGregor’s equaliser for the visitors. A brilliant Alexandros Kyziridis strike and a penalty by Lawrence Shankland put Hearts in control early in the second half. It wasn’t a position they were willing to relinquish.

Derek McInnes’ team are now unbeaten in their first nine league matches with a considerable lead at the top of the table. Talk of a title challenge will naturally be played down by those inside the Hearts dressing room. That said, the momentum built up at Tynecastle is now impossible to ignore. The Hearts public are right to wonder how far this might go and whether their team does indeed have the staying power to last the distance. It is an intriguing prospect in a league totally dominated by Celtic and Rangers for the last 40 years.

Celtic’s mounting injury problems denied them the services of striker Daizen Maeda, winger Jota, plus defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alistair Johnston. Murray, 22, and 19-year-old Colby Donovan started in defence, with Irish striker Johnny Kenny in attack. Hearts named the same team for the fifth successive match having won the previous four without conceding a goal. Record signing Eduardo Ageu was fit enough for a place among the substitutes.

An electric atmosphere engulfed Tynecastle at kick-off and Hearts responded by scoring first on eight minutes. Shankland, on his 150th Hearts appearance, headed Stephen Kingsley’s deep cross into Claudio Braga in the danger zone. The Portuguese’s header was destined for the top corner until Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel clawed it out. Shankland reacted quickly to drill the rebound across goal and Murray could only divert it into his own net. The advantage was cancelled out five minutes later when a well-worked visiting attack ended with McGregor stroking home Kieran Tierney’s low cross from a few yards out.

Tynecastle broke into rapturous applause on 26 minutes to honour former Hearts captain Marius Zaliukas. The Lithuanian sadly passed away exactly five years ago this Friday, 31 October. At that moment, Cammy Devlin and McGregor were squaring up as tempers frayed amid a fascinating midfield battle. Devlin was having an outstanding afternoon and McGregor certainly didn’t like being outplayed by the Tynecastle terrier. Hearts continued probing with several deep balls into the opposition penalty box, but they also had to be wary of the counter-attack.

The hosts caused their own problems on 37 minutes when goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow’s poor kickout gifted Celtic possession midway inside the Hearts half. They worked their way through for Benjamin Nygren to drag the ball back and attempt to clip it over Schwolow, but the German produced a stunning one-handed save.

A powerful start to the second half gave Hearts a commanding grip of this game. Seven minutes after the restart, Kyziridis drifted inside from the left at pace, moving past both Nygren and Arne Engels until there was sufficient space for a low shot from 20 yards into the net to Schmeichel’s right. That 2-1 advantage became 3-1 just three minutes later. Shankland’s head flick found Braga inside the penalty area and he was fouled by Murray. Referee Steven McLean pointed to the penalty spot, a VAR review agreed with the decision, and Shankland stepped up to blast the ball low to Schmenichel’s right once again.

Hearts fans were by now singing “Sacked in the Morning” at the Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Ageu was one of many substitutes to enter the field and should probably have scored a fourth Hearts goal on 74 minutes following a breakaway attack, but Schmeichel’s outstretched leg thwarted him. Celtic would have reduced the deficit at the opposite end when substitute Luke McCowan’s ball into the box spun off the head of Hearts sub Tomas Magnusson. Schwolow was alive to dive to his right and push the ball away.

That was sufficient to help the hosts see this game out. Given the look of the league table, it was no surprise hearing “We Shall Not Be Moved” ringing round Tynecastle. Celtic finished the match with just two shots on target, Hearts had seven, but the major headline is that gap at the Premiership summit.

Here are the Hearts player ratings against Celtic:

1 . GK: Alexander Schwolow 8/10 Lost his first goal as a Hearts player to McGregor. Fantastic one-handed stop to deny Nygren. Superb late save low to his right after the ball skimmed off Magnusson's head. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Oisin McEntee 7/10 Tounekti's pace and trickery gave him a hard time down the flank. Stood up to the challenge and defended well before being subbed. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RCB: Craig Halkett 7/10 Covered team-mates and had an aerial battle with Kenny. Won more than his fair share. | SNS Group Photo Sales