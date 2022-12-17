Hearts 3-1 Kilmarnock: Jambos home in on third place after ending Killie's unbeaten Tynecastle run

The Ayrshire club had won six and drawn one of their previous seven visits to Gorgie, their last loss there coming in December 2016. However, they never looked like extending that sequence this time. Josh Ginnelly and Lawrence Shankland put the hosts 2-0 ahead at half-time, Ash Taylor halved the deficit but Shankland’s late penalty-kick guaranteed the three points would remain in the Capital.

It was an important victory as the Premiership resumed and pushed Hearts into fourth place just one point behind their Pittodrie rivals, who lost to Celtic earlier in the day. It was also a fitting way for those in maroon to pay tribute to former chairman Leslie Deans, who sadly passed away in midweek.

Hearts’ back three was minus the suspended Kye Rowles after his return from the World Cup. Kilmarnock’s four-man back line included the former Tynecastle trialist Joe Wright, although they lost striker Innes Cameron to injury before kick-off. His replacement in the starting line-up was 17-year-old Bobby Wales.

The hosts enjoyed controlled possession early in the match but two inviting deliveries across goal from Barrie McKay and Ginnelly failed to find a player in maroon gambling on a finish. Kilmarnock provided the opener by means of a Christmas gift to their opponents on 19 minutes. Stephen Kingsley’s hoisted clearance was headed backwards towards his own goal by Wright, but the ball fell drastically short of goalkeeper Sam Walker. This time Ginnelly had gambled and volleyed home a straightforward strike from 12 yards.

On 29 minutes 1-0 became 2-0 when Shankland met Snodgrass’ precise free-kick to send a downward header against Walker’s balance and into the net. Full control of this affair now belonged to the home team and they were in no mood to relinquish it. Only an offside decision confirmed by VAR on 35 minutes prevented Alex Cochrane’s composed conversion changing the scoreline to 3-0. Ginnelly’s attempt after a flowing attack landed wide moments later.

Kilmarnock finally mounted a response near the interval, Liam Polworth’s 25-yard effort parried by Craig Gordon before Liam Donnelly glanced Kerr McInroy’s corner narrowly wide of the far post. It was no surprise they introduced Ben Chrisene and Christian Doidge at the break, the first action of which was Walker’s excellent save from Andy Halliday’s curling right-footed shot.

As the second half evolved it was Hearts who looked like they had greater intentions of scoring the next goal. In midfield, Robert Snodgrass was the main orchestrator with Ginnelly’s movement in attack causing Kilmarnock plenty consternation.

Josh Ginnelly celebrates scoring Hearts' first goal against Kilmarnock.

Gordon required some treatment after appearing to take a knee to the head from Doidge as the pair went for a bouncing ball in the home penalty area. Kilmarnock struck moments later on 73 minutes. Danny Armstrong’s deep and swirling cross was confidently knocked into the net at the back post by Taylor.

To eliminate doubt, Shankland converted from the penalty spot on 88 minutes after the striker’s header struck Wright’s arm inside the box. That was his 11th league goal this season – putting him joint-top of the Premiership scoring chart with Rangers’ Antonio Colak and Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski.

Hearts (3-4-2-1): Gordon; Halkett, Kingsley, Cochrane; M Smith, Devlin (Kiomourtzoglou 78), Snodgrass (C Smith 90), Halliday (Forrest 90); Shankland, McKay (Sibbick 90); Ginnelly (Grant 78).

Kilmarnock (4-2-3-1): Walker; Mayo (Alebiosu 85), Taylor, Wright, McInroy (Chrisene 46); Power, Donnelly; Armstrong, McKenzie (Murray 68), Polworth (Doidge 46); Wales (Robinson 68).

Referee: Willie Collum.

