Hearts academy graduate sets out 2023/24 season ambition after signing new deal

The Jambos announced on Sunday the academy graduate had agreed a fresh one-year deal to remain at Tynecastle with the option of another. His previous contract had expired but a new one did seem to be in the offing when the player was included in social media videos of the team in training ahead of the 2023/24 season.

After everything was confirmed, the 21-year-old spoke to Hearts TV about his ambitions for the upcoming campaign. Smith made 13 appearances last term, his most in any one season since breaking into the first-team squad under Craig Levein back in 2018, but still ended up going out on loan to Hamilton Accies for the second half of the campaign with his long-term future in Edinburgh up in the air. Having also spent time at Cowdenbeath, Arbroath, Cove Rangers and Queen’s Park, he no longer feels there’s much benefit to another loan deal and is determined to make an impact in maroon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m buzzing,” he told Hearts’ website after getting the contract signed. “I’ve been speaking with my dad about it for a few weeks now. I’m delighted to get it signed and be here for another year. That’s me been on five loans now and I feel like I’ve developed enough. My main focus this season will be playing for Hearts.

Connor Smith is looking to find a permanent place in the Hearts first-team after signing a new deal. Picture: SNS

“As soon as I get a chance, I need to work at keeping my jersey and staying in the team for as long as I can. I obviously played a wee bit at the start of last season, which was great, but now I want to go a step further and play as many games as possible. It’s tough to break in into the first team because there’s a lot of experienced professionals here.”

Smith returned to Hearts this summer after finishing 2022/23 by suffering the pain of relegation with Hamilton Accies, who conceded a stoppage time equaliser in their second leg encounter against Airdrieonians in the play-off final before going on to lose their Scottish Championship status on penalties.

Even though the move didn’t help keep Accies in the second tier, Smith impressed for the Lanarkshire club, where he played under former Hearts youth coach John Rankin.

“I knew Ranks from his time at Hearts before,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hamilton said to me that they wanted me to play every game and have a big role at the club. It was good to go and get goals and assists, but it was just unfortunate the way things panned out at the end. It was definitely a good experience for me: I needed game time and goals – and that’s what I got.”

Smith is one of many Hearts players currently being put through their paces in the scorching sun of Marbella as Steven Naismith takes the team for his first training camp since being appointed as the successor to Robbie Neilson.

The new boss, who is officially named as the club’s technical director while Hearts remain in European football due to his lack of coaching badges, has preached the need for more younger players to get chances in the first-team squad.

This is obviously music to Smith’s ears, while he also believes there much Naismith can teach him about improving as a player as he sees similarities in their style of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been tough, roasting every day,” he said of the weather. “That’s where being away with Scotland helps because we were training in the heat there too. It’s the first time I’ve worked under Frankie, and it’s been good. I played with Naisy, and now I’m playing under him, so that’s another bonus.

“I think me and Naisy were similar types of players so he can coach me on the way he played. He operated off the wings and as a ten, so I think that’s what he working towards with me.”

He’ll compete in a midfield corps which is also pretty competitive without Hearts making a new signing yet in the summer window. Peter Haring, Cammy Devlin, Andy Halliday, Jorge Grant, Orestis Kiomourtzoglou and the returning Beni Baningime all play in the engine room, though there is said to be interest in Grant and Kio from clubs south of the border.

Smith has his work cut out for him, but those in charge at the club believe he’s got what it takes to make a spot in the team his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Frankie McAvoy said: “It’s great news that Connor has signed a new contract.

“He made a big impact on loan at Hamilton last season and now he has the opportunity to do the same here at Hearts.

“Connor knows the onus is on him to make that step up as a member of our first team squad but the coaching staff are looking forward to working with him and helping him to progress even further.”

Sporting director Joe Savage added: “We always want to keep our best young talents at the club so I’m delighted that Connor has committed to staying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s going to be a big season for him as a member of the first team squad but we all know he’s got tremendous ability, and he’ll get the best possible guidance from our coaching team.

“It’s important for us as a club to develop young players and get them down the pathway to the first team. As an academy graduate, Connor is well positioned to do just that and everyone here is rooting for him.”

Message from the editor