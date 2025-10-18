The Brentford man picked up an injury in Scotland’s smash and grab victory over Greece

Steve Clarke’s side picked up six points from two matches during the International Break as they defeated Greece and Belarus.

It may not have been pretty, but Scotland’s victory against Greece could turn out to be one of the most important wins of Steve Clarke’s tenure, if he manages to steer his side to their first World Cup in 28 years. The visitors looked to be in control of the match and went a goal up when Konstantinos Tsimikas netted the opener. However, Scotland replied with goals from Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson and Lyndon Dykes to secure the three points.

Former Hearts defender, Aaron Hickey, went off injured in the Greece game and was in turn, ruled out for the next fixture against Belarus. It was a real heart-in-mouth moment for Scotland fans as the 23-year had previously been sidelined for nearly two years and had not long returned from his recurring hamstring issue. However, as the Brentford fullback goes back to London for club duties, it appears his knock against Greece isn’t as severe as first feared.

Injury update given on Hickey

Ahead of Brentford’s trip to the Olympic Stadium on Monday night against West Ham, manager, Keith Andrews has provided some good news regarding the Hickey knock. He also gave an update on the fitness of Bees stars, Reiss Nelson, Gustavo Nunes and Paris Maghoma.

In his most recent press conference, the Irishman said: “Aaron (Hickey) got a bit of a knock in Scotland's first game of the international break and he missed the second match, but he's been back on the grass today.” The Tartan Army can now breathe a sigh of relief as it looked as if the Brentford man was holding the same hamstring that sidelined him for 23 months when coming off, however Andrews confirmed it was just a knock on his knee.

With two huge fixtures coming up in November against the Greeks and Denmark for the National Team, Steve Clarke will also be happy that his first-choice right back is fit and well. Celtic defender, Anthony Ralston was thrown into the side as Hickey’s replacement for the Belarus game.

From Gorgie to the Prem

Hickey came through the youth ranks at Hearts and made his first senior appearance under Craig Levein at the age of 17. Back then, the versatile full back played on the left hand side, where he famously scored the winner at Easter Road in 2019.

His Tynecastle performances gave him recognition across Europe from clubs including Bayern Munich, Lyon and Aston Villa, however the defender ended up moving to Bologna in the Serie A, where he made 47 appearances for the Italian side.

Since moving back to the UK in 2022, Hickey has struggled for game-time in a Brentford jersey due to his injury record. After he received his serious hamstring blow against Chelsea, he didn’t feature for 659 days, until Andrews brought him on as a substitute against Nottingham Forest in their Premier League opener. Scotland and Brentford fans alike, will be hoping the defenders fortunes will change soon, with some important fixtures ahead.