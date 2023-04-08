Hearts ace explains why Tynecastle squad having fans on their backs is a positive thing

Things are decidedly less rosy in the Tynecastle garden than they were just a few weeks ago. The club have lost four games in a row, five of their last six and have just three wins in ten. This has led to supporter outrage with head coach Robbie Neilson coming under particular pressure to quickly turn around results.

Third place will, very likely, once again bring with it the prize of playing at least eight games in Europe next season. Hearts benefited from it this term as they were able to bring in several players on six-figure transfer fees and the goal is to do this season upon season to the point where the club are in a league of their own: not as big as the Old Firm, but undeniably the country’s third force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, that dream is now in peril with Aberdeen just a point behind having won four successive matches under caretaker boss Barry Robson. Fans will demand nothing less than victory this weekend to, at the very least, keep that advantage going into the Edinburgh derby.

Alex Cochrane prior to Hearts' recent defeat to Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership. Picture: SNS

“Since day one I have felt the expectation and pressure. That’s what happens when you play for Hearts,” said Cochrane. “But as players you thrive off it. We want that pressure to go out and win every game and to win trophies.

“That tells you that you are playing for a big club. As a player you want to feel that pressure. I enjoy playing under that pressure and I know other lads in the team feel like that as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At every club there are always going to be fans who have their say. But we know performances have not been where they should be. But this weekend is a chance to put it right and we need to do that.

"All the noise from the fans has been there from day one. For me it’s about us putting in a performance for them this weekend at home. We will be positive from the start and go from there. We have eight games left in the season and we want a big push.

Alex Cochrane scoring against Dundee United in February, one of only three wins Hearts have had in their last ten games. Picture: SNS

“There’s always going to be criticism from fans. It’s part of the job. As players we just have to go about our business and get back to what we’ve been good at all season. That starts this weekend and it’s going to be a tough game. St Mirren are a tough team and there’s a lot to play for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need a positive performance and go from there.”

Frustrated from the support boiled over last weekend following the 2-1 loss to Kilmarnock with one supporter writing “f*** off Neilson” across the club badge outside the main stand at Tynecastle.

“I’ve only literally just heard about that,” said Cochrane. “The fans have got their say. We know that performances haven’t been the best on the pitch but this weekend we need to let our football do the talking and go from there.”

Hearts fans in attendance at Pittodrie. The support have been furious with the performances from their team of late. Picture: SNS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts managed to survive a tough period earlier in the campaign and have been fighting against a tide of injury problems throughout this season, missing arguably their best goalkeeper, best centre-back, best midfielder and last season’s top goalscorer for most of the campaign.

Neilson himself has fought back from seemingly the point of no return during his term as manager. With this in mind, Cochrane certainly has a put when he insists there’s a mental toughness to this group which could see them through this bad spell.

“The table has got tighter. We know we need a positive result this weekend. We have got a strong team and a resilient team and it’s about going out and showing that and being positive,” he said.

“I feel that we are resilient. We have players in there who are experienced at all levels and it definitely helps me as a young player. We are a tight knit group and we have players who can come in and do a job. It’s a good squad to have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got plenty of characters in the team. Everyone brings their own different attributes to the team. You’ve got lads in here who have played for their national teams, Robert Snodgrass who has played at the highest level down south too.

“So I’ve taken bits and pieces from everyone and tried to learn as I go. I feel that since my first game, which feels like a long time ago now, that I’ve developed as a person on and off the pitch. The lads in the team have helped me do that.

“There’s still a long way to go and I’m always trying to test myself and get better. That’s the nature of the beast.

“As I said, there’s boys here who have played at the highest level so to be around them, look up to them and takes bits from them is a good place to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being only 22 years of age and having hardly played prior to his initial loan to Hearts at the beginning of last season, Cochrane is closing in on 100 competitive career appearances. It’s improved him as a player and the ability to play week in, week out was something which played a significant factor in his return on a permanent deal in the summer.

“That was a conversation I had with the gaffer last season about coming back this season and that if I came back I’d play. That’s what I needed, to come to a club where I’m going to play football,” he said.

“Since day one I’ve Ioved being up here. It’s a fantastic club to be at. We’ve got pressure on us which is good. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

Message from the editor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad