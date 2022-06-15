Hearts ace Kye Rowles predicted to have 'big future' after Australia heroics

Kye Rowles will have a “big future” in the game according to one of his Australian team-mates.

By Craig Fowler
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 3:02 pm
Updated Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 3:03 pm

The new Hearts signing made his international debut at the beginning of this month in a friendly victory over Jordan.

The 23-year-old impressed enough to keep his position in the team for the crucial matches in World Cup qualifying against the United Arab Emirates and Peru.

He was awarded man-of-the-match in the latter fixture as the Socceroos won on penalties to advance to the finals in Qatar.

Kye Rowles in action for Australia during their 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off victory over Peru. Picture: Getty

Fellow Socceroos star Bailey Wright couldn’t help but be impressed by his younger team-mate as he heaped praise on Rowles and fellow Hearts defender Nathaniel Atkinson.

He said: "Kye, stepping in, making his debut the other day and playing in these games, it's a credit to him.

"He's taken it in his stride. His maturity, his quality, he's got a big future ahead of him and so does Nath. We've got a lot of good young players coming through."

