Hearts ace Nathaniel Atkinson plays full 90 on debut for Australia

The home side scored the only goal of the game on 65 minutes after a lengthy VAR consultation resulted in a penalty. Salem Al-Dawsari dispatched the spot-kick beyond goalkeeper Maty Ryan.

Atkinson started the game at the right wing-back position and played the full 90 minutes. He is the first footballer from Tasmania to play for the Aussie national team since Dominic Longo in 1998.

The 22-year-old started down the same wing as former Hibs star Martin Boyle. A lovely Atkinson backheel for Boyle almost set up Awer Mabil to open the scoring early in the contest.

Hearts full-back Nathaniel Atkinson in possession during his debut for the Australian national team. Picture: Getty

Former Hearts Scottish Cup winner Ryan McGowan was an unused substitute for Graham Arnold’s team.

It was the second disappointing result for Australia in as many games after the 2-0 defeat to Japan last week. Victory from both qualification games would’ve meant automatic advancement to the World Cup. Instead they’ve finished in third behind both of their last two opponents and will have to face UAE in a two-legged fourth round with the hopes of advancing to the inter-confederation play-offs for a chance to play at Qatar.

Atkinson joined Hearts from Melbourne City in the January transfer window. He’s played regularly for Robbie Neilson’s side since arriving as a back injury has hampered first-choice right wing-back Michael Smith.

Atkinson got his first goal for his new club in the 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone last month.

