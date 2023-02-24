Hearts ace shares origins of secret weapon but admits he may need to make an alteration

The centre-back arrived on loan from Bournemouth in the January transfer window and has impressed in his seven appearances to date, including the 3-0 Scottish Cup victory over Hibs at Easter Road.

The match before that, a 5-0 win over Aberdeen at Tynecastle, saw Hill play a big part in the opening goal as his throw-in sailed off the heads of many Dons defender, ultimately leading to a goal for Josh Ginnelly.

It’s something the England under-21 international has had in his arsenal throughout his pro career after learning of this unique ability as a youngster.

Hearts' Bournemouth loanee James Hill has a long throw in his arsenal. Picture: SNS

However, he does admit he has to get sharper at delivering short throws in the attacking third as opponents are beginning to figure out his delivery and prepare for it better as a result.

“I’ve always just had a pretty big throw,” said the 21-year-old son of former English Premier League player Matty Hill. “I discovered it when I was playing Sunday League. I got myself frustrated we were losing at that point and I just thought ‘I’ll try and throw it into the box’ and I did.

“At primary school, we had a competition to throw a cricket ball and I really found out I could throw a ball far when we had to do that and I broke the school record.

“In Year 11, my final year a high school, I came in third, I think it was, in England in javelin in the national competition. Definitely in the top five, anyway.

“That’s a nice little thing to have in the armoury but I want to mix it up and go short now, because people will be expecting me to go long. I obviously want to try to beat them and throw it over them. But I’ll need to start going short.

“There’s things I want to add to my game but slowly but surely before the end of the season I’ll get to that point at Hearts because I’m learning every day.”

