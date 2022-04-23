Hearts ace Toby Sibbick talks Hampden error, celebrations after beating Hibs and his own pandemic struggles

The Tynecastle side took just 21 minutes to tally up what felt like an already insurmountable lead in the Scottish Cup semi-final after Stephen Kingsley curled in an audacious free-kick to add to Ellis Simms’ thunderous opener.

Given the Hampden history between the clubs, not to mention Hearts seeing off their arch-rivals 3-1 in Gorgie the weekend before, it looked very much a case of how much the pre-match favourites were going to win by, not whether Hibs could mount a comeback.

But any notions the game was going to be a proverbial walk in the park were quickly dispelled a minute later when Sibbick got caught trying to shepherd the ball out for a goal kick, which eventually resulted in Chris Cadden pulling one back and ensuring the final 68 minutes (plus nine minutes of stoppage time) would be incredibly nervy for the maroon half of Edinburgh.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toby Sibbick in action against Hibs' Ewan Henderson during the Scottish Cup semi-final. Picture: SNS

Some pointed to a two-handed push in the back by Hibs stalwart Lewis Stevenson as a reason for the error but, sitting down with the media just a few days after the triumph, Sibbick wasn’t prepared to offer any excuses.

“I know I made a mistake for their goal in the semi-final. Next time I will just smash it away,” he said with a rueful smile. “It’s tough when you are in and out of the team. Every player wants that consistent run. You just have to stay mentally focused and if you keep yourself fit and ready and sharp then nothing will surprise you.”

The January signing from Barnsley wasn’t entirely convincing in the time prior to Cadden’s goal, but the error seemed to reenergise the defender who had a pretty flawless performance at the back from that point forward as the rear guard – which lost both Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley to injury – faced sustained pressure from their Edinburgh derby foes.

The joy was there for all to see when the full-time whistle eventually sounded and Hearts’ place in the Scottish Cup final was confirmed. The players made their way toward the delirious support, screaming, pumping their fists and getting out all the tension accumulated across two huge fixtures with their crosstown rivals. Recognising the work his players put in, head coach Robbie Neilson even decided to give his players a couple of days off to celebrate and recover.

Toby Sibbick played every game for Barnsley after returning from a loan spell in Belgium but couldn't help them win promotion to the Premier League. Picture: SNS

“We knew what that game meant to everyone around the club,” Sibbick continued. “We knew how big a game it was and we didn't want to lose that game because nobody wants to lose those types of matches, especially when you've got the chance to reach a final and win some silverware. We knew what was at stake.

“The celebrations afterwards were crazy in the dressing room, even walking around clapping the fans. The noise they were giving us, the support, the singing was immense all game and after. I think there was a few “player bonding sessions” but I had my family up for the game so it was just a chilled one. I had a nice little takeaway and just relaxed really.

“All the players here are united, there are no specific friendship groups, everyone talks and is together. When you play on the pitch you know someone else wants your spot so you have to cherish that opportunity.”

For the second year in succession, Sibbick has a monumental tie in the month of May. Last season it was about trying to get Barnsley into the top flight of English football for the first time since 1998. This time around it’ll be trying to help Hearts end the season on the ultimate high by defeating Rangers at Hampden and getting the club its first piece of silverware in a decade.

Toby Sibbick embraces Hearts team-mate Cammy Devlin at full-time in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Picture: SNS

It’s a far cry from the position Sibbick found himself after his initial Covid-interrupted, two-game stint as a Hearts player came to an end in 2020. Loaned out to Oostende the following campaign once football restarted, the 22-year-old didn’t play a single minute of action while travel restrictions made it very difficult to even return home to see his family.

"I think I have grown a lot. When I first left Hearts I didn’t play a competitive game for a year. I went on loan in Belgium and it didn’t work out. I had to focus on myself as a person and take time off the pitch and realise what was going on,” he said.

"I would have conversations with people at the club saying I would rather just go back home, back to my parent club. The situation wasn’t ideal and in those times you need to be mentally strong and focussed.

"You just want to be playing games, especially with what was going on with the pandemic. I could not go home to see my family, they could not get out to see me. It was tough, I think it helped me grow. At the back end of season, I went to Barnsley and played every game. I think it made me realise a lot about myself, and here we are now.

Toby Sibbick talked to the media prior to Hearts' trip to Dundee United this weekend. Picture: SNS

“Once I went back to Barnsley I played in every game. I played in the semi-finals of the play-offs against Swansea City. It was about getting promotion to the Premier League. Unfortunately we didn't do it but sometimes that's just football. These things happen. But now I've got a real chance of winning some silverware this season.”

Message from the editor