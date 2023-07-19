Hearts add to summer signing haul with move for Tottenham Hotspur left-back

The 20-year-old makes the move from North London to Edinburgh after agreeing a two-year deal to sign for Eva Olid’s side.

A full Welsh international with six caps already to her name, Morgan came through the Spurs youth academy and played 15 times over her career in the UK capital, scoring twice. She also had loan spells at Leicester City, Coventry United and Sunderland, the latter of whom she represented in the second half of last season.

Morgan has become the club’s sixth signing of the summer after the Hearts welcomed Lizzie Waldie, Katie Lockwood, Carly Girasoli, Kathleen McGovern and Brodie Greenwood earlier in the window.

Esther Morgan poses with a maroon-and-white scarf at Tynecastle Park after agreeing a two-year deal to join Hearts. Picture: HMFC

Her new manager is satisfied this signing fills a position of need for Hearts ahead of the 2023/24 campaign as the Gorgie Girls look to improve upon last season’s fourth-place finish by challenging the triopoly of Celtic, Rangers and Glasgow City atop the SWPL.

Olid told Hearts TV: “A left back has been a position we have been targeting this transfer window. It has been a thorough search; however, we have finally found a player in Esther, who has all the attributes we have been looking for.

“I believe Esther will fit perfectly into our style of play and more specifically, what we expect from our full backs during the game.

