Hearts agree a historic new kit sponsorship deal worth a seven-figure sum

Hearts today announced a new shirt sponsor after striking a three-year deal with the Edinburgh-based IT company Stellar Omada. Their logo will adorn the front of new home, away and third kits this summer in an agreement worth a seven-figure sum. It is the biggest kit sponsorship contract in Tynecastle history.

The charity MND Scotland had its name on Hearts' shirts since 2021 but club officials sought a more commercial deal ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. Andrew McKinlay, the Hearts chief executive, explained why it is an exciting time for any brand to be associated with the Gorgie club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This announcement is a marker in the history of the club and further proof of our upward trajectory away from the football pitch. Stellar Omada have in recent times become, not just much-valued partners, but friends of the club and I’m immensely proud that we will continue to work together for the next three years. My thanks go out to everyone who helped to make this announcement possible.

"It is an exciting time for the club as both men’s and women’s teams push for top-end league finishes and cup glory, and we are already looking forward to seeing both sides pull on the new Stellar Omada branded kits next season."

Colin Frame, the Stellar Omada managing director, said his firm view the deal as an opportunity. "We are delighted to announce that Stellar will be the front of shirt sponsor for Hearts," he stated. "We have formed a very close relationship with everyone at Hearts, and this is the natural next step. We are very excited about all the amazing opportunities that lie ahead."

Stellar Omada formed in 2018 and has since become one of Scotland's fastest-growing IT companies. They work with highly experienced and skilled professionals to deliver innovative digital solutions and software-testing services operating mainly in the UK financial sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement released by Hearts read: "Heart of Midlothian is delighted to confirm that Stellar Omada will become the club’s principal front of shirt partner from season 2024/25 in a deal which will last for three years.

"Already a much-valued partner of Hearts, Stellar Omada will proudly adorn the front of the Jambos’ home, away and third jerseys for both the men’s and women’s teams from next season in the largest commercial kit deal in the club’s history.

"Edinburgh-based Stellar Omada delivers innovative technology solutions for companies and has established a strong reputation in banking and financial services. Scotland’s fastest-growing digital transformation and IT services company, they first partnered with the Jambos back in 2021 by sponsoring the Heart of Midlothian Innovation Centre, and grew the partnership further by becoming front of shirt sponsor for the 22/23 away kit.

"This arrangement continued into this season, with Stellar Omada’s branding appearing across the club’s hugely popular pink away kit. Away from the pitch, Hearts and Stellar Omada have worked together on many projects, with a specific focus on community and helping young people to take their first steps into the technology sector through digital skills training programmes like Stellar Elevate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad