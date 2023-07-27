Hearts agree a transfer fee for Kenneth Vargas deal - more hurdles to clear for Costa Rican forward

Hearts have verbally agreed a deal with the Costa Rican club SC Herediano for the transfer of forward Kenneth Vargas. Contract terms were negotiated with the player earlier this week and the two clubs have now reached agreement on a six-figure transfer fee.

The versatile 21-year-old is gradually nearing a move to Europe after 10 goals in 41 league appearances in last season’s Costa Rica Primera Division. Once contracts are finalised and signed, Hearts must request approval from the Scottish Football Association to sign Vargas as he does not automatically qualify for a UK visa. Then the formal visa application process can begin.

Once that and international clearance are confirmed, the player can start his career in Edinburgh in earnest. He is due to sign a long-term contract and will bring pace and panache to the Hearts attack as a replacement for the departed Josh Ginnelly.

Talks with Club Brugge earlier this summer broke down but Vargas has been eyeing a move to a European league for some time. He is regarded as one of Costa Rica’s brightest attacking prospects and spent the summer playing for his country at under-23 level. He has also been involved with the senior squad without winning a full cap as yet.