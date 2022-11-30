The women’s team welcome Hamilton to the Oriam on Sunday with one big difference. Instead of wearing their traditional maroon home kit, they will instead don their white away shirt. It comes as part of the club’s support for Shelter Scotland and their No Home Kit campaign.

This Christmas coming soon, the organisation wants to encourage clubs and fans to wear their clubs away or third kit instead of their traditional home attire. The aim is to raise awareness and funds for thousands of families who will have no place to call home during the festive period. With the cost-of-living crisis only getting worse many people are having to resort to temporary accommodation, sleeping in their car and even living on the streets. Statistics show every 90 minutes five household are made homeless in Scotland.

The #NoHomeKit is launching a landmark partnership with the Scottish Professional Football League for 2022, with support from teams across the top four men's leagues and the top two women's leagues. A home kit is often seen as the most identifiable piece of a club therefore Shelter Scotland believe by showing the colours for their alternative kits it raises awareness that there is no safe place to call home.

Hearts are currently fourth in the table and will be aiming to secure that position further as they welcome Hamilton to the Oriam on Sunday. Kick-off is at 3. To find out more about the campaign the link is https://nohomekit.shelter.org.uk/Scotland