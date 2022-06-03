Hearts agree terms to sign Kye Rowles from Central Coast Mariners

A transfer fee will be paid to the A-League side and Rowles has agreed a long-term contract to move to Tynecastle Park this summer. The outstanding issues are his medical and UK work permit.

The 23-year-old is currently in Qatar with the Australia squad and made his international debut earlier this week in a friendly win against Jordan.

Hearts are keen for his work permit to be processed quickly having successfully applied for visas last season for two other Australian players, Cammy Devlin and Nathaniel Atkinson.

The fact Rowles is already in the Socceroos squad and now holds a senior cap is expected to work in his favour with Government immigration officials.

He is due to fly to Scotland later this month after the international break but must first focus on World Cup qualifying duties with Australia.

Graham Arnold’s side are preparing for Tuesday’s Asian World Cup play-off against United Arab Emirates in Doha. Victory in that tie would see the Socceroos progress to an Intercontinental play-off against Peru for a place at Qatar 2022.

Rowles has been a Hearts transfer target for several months having emerged as one of the A-League’s most consistent defenders. A left-footed centre-back, he is comfortable playing in a four-man or three-man defence. He can also operate at left-back.

Australia defender Kye Rowles is close to joining Hearts.