Last year, the Jam Tarts only lost five games at home throughout their SWPL1 campaign and maintained an unbeaten run all the way until the end of January. The Oriam saw Hearts pick up some memorable results including their first-ever point against Rangers as well as a 2-1 victory in the Edinburgh derby in early May. Now, with their first home game approaching of the new campaign, manager Eva Olid is hopeful that such a run can be replicated.

“We are motivated because it is our first game at home,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We love playing at home, it makes us feel so comfortable. We are looking forward to our first game there. Last season not losing until January at home was an amazing record. It is true that it is not going to be easy to replicate the same record, but we will try to be strong this season at home. We want teams to come to play us at home with a lot of respect.”

Hearts got off to a brilliant start to the new season last weekend as they smashed Hamilton 4-0. Their next challenge is Dundee United who came out on the wrong side of a 4-0 result last Sunday away to Partick Thistle. Despite the teams having opposite fortunes on the opening day, Olid remains wary of the threat they face on Sunday.