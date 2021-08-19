Hearts allocated more than 2,600 tickets for Dundee United clash with potential for extra 600

Hearts will face Dundee United at Tannadice for the first time since 2016. Picture: SNS

The Jam Tarts travel to Tannadice a week on Saturday in what will be the first league game Hearts supporters will be able to attend this season.

United have given the Tynecastle Park side an initial allocation of 2,676 tickets with an additional 600 available subject to demand.

It will be the first time since the 1-0 loss to St Mirren in March 2020 that Hearts will have the backing of an away support.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Robbie Neilson, it will be a return to his former club. He led United back to the Premiership before returning to Tynecastle.

Hearts haven't played at Tannadice since February 2016 during Neilson’s first spell in charge.